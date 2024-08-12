Fresh Shortlist Emerges As NFF Seeks Interim Coach for Super Eagles: Report
- The Nigeria Football Federation are yet to appoint a new coach for the Super Eagles ahead of the AFCON qualifiers
- Several foreign tacticians remain linked with taking over the vacancy created by Finidi George’s surprise departure
- A report detailing the NFF could explore appointing an interim manager for the Super Eagles team has surfaced
The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a hot topic, especially with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers approaching.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is actively searching for a new head coach but has yet to finalise a contract with any candidate.
Amid this search, recent reports from OwnGoalNigeria suggest that the NFF may consider appointing an interim manager for the Super Eagles, given the imminent AFCON qualification fixtures.
As this speculation generates discussion, Score Nigeria has recently published a list of potential candidates for the interim role.
In response, Legit.ng takes a closer look at the managers currently linked to the Super Eagles on an interim basis.
Interim coaches linked with Super Eagles job
Austin Eguavoen
According to the report, the 58-year-old is currently the leading candidate for the interim coaching role.
The Nigeria football team’s technical adviser is no stranger to stepping in to manage the Super Eagles during critical moments. A former coach of the team, he has previously assumed the interim role twice in the last five years.
Most recently, he served as interim coach in the lead-up to the qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
"Zero Wins in 10 Games": Philippine journalist warns NFF against appointing Belgian coach for Super Eagles
Emmanuel Amuneke
The report also highlights the newly appointed coach of Heartland Football Club, Emmanuel Amuneke. The 53-year-old was heavily linked with taking over the coaching role of the Nigerian team prior to the appointment of Finidi.
The former Barcelona forward served as an assistant coach to the Nigerian team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
Daniel Amokachi
The former Everton attacker was originally recruited to join Finidi’s coaching staff. However, it seems he withdrew from the setup just before Finidi’s first assignment as assistant manager.
Amokachi was also a key member of the Super Eagles' coaching team during the 2013 AFCON campaign, which ended with a title success.
Salisu Yusuf
The 62-year-old is another who makes the cut according to the report. The veteran manager has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles set for the better part of the last decade.
Coach Salisu also had stints as coach of the B team of the Super Eagles.
Samson Siasia
The 56-year-old is another name rounding out the list, according to the report. The former Nigerian striker is expected to return from a lengthy FIFA ban at the end of August.
The 2008 Olympic silver medalist previously managed the Nigerian team briefly in 2016.
Tom Saintfiet readies ex-Nigeria star as assistant
Legit.ng in another report details that Tom Saintfiet is looking to appoint a former Nigerian player as part of his coaching staff.
The 51-year-old is one of the favourites to land the role of head coach for the Super Eagles.
