The coaching situation of the Super Eagles remains a hot topic, especially with the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers approaching.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is actively searching for a new head coach but has yet to finalise a contract with any candidate.

Emmanuel Amuneke, pictured with the FIFA U-17 World Cup winners trophy, is linked with a return to the Super Eagles coaching role on an interim basis. Image: Alex Caparros.

Source: Getty Images

Amid this search, recent reports from OwnGoalNigeria suggest that the NFF may consider appointing an interim manager for the Super Eagles, given the imminent AFCON qualification fixtures.

As this speculation generates discussion, Score Nigeria has recently published a list of potential candidates for the interim role.

In response, Legit.ng takes a closer look at the managers currently linked to the Super Eagles on an interim basis.

Interim coaches linked with Super Eagles job

Austin Eguavoen

According to the report, the 58-year-old is currently the leading candidate for the interim coaching role.

The Nigeria football team’s technical adviser is no stranger to stepping in to manage the Super Eagles during critical moments. A former coach of the team, he has previously assumed the interim role twice in the last five years.

Most recently, he served as interim coach in the lead-up to the qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Emmanuel Amuneke

The report also highlights the newly appointed coach of Heartland Football Club, Emmanuel Amuneke. The 53-year-old was heavily linked with taking over the coaching role of the Nigerian team prior to the appointment of Finidi.

The former Barcelona forward served as an assistant coach to the Nigerian team during the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Daniel Amokachi

The former Everton attacker was originally recruited to join Finidi’s coaching staff. However, it seems he withdrew from the setup just before Finidi’s first assignment as assistant manager.

Amokachi was also a key member of the Super Eagles' coaching team during the 2013 AFCON campaign, which ended with a title success.

Salisu Yusuf

The 62-year-old is another who makes the cut according to the report. The veteran manager has been a mainstay in the Super Eagles set for the better part of the last decade.

Coach Salisu also had stints as coach of the B team of the Super Eagles.

Samson Siasia

The 56-year-old is another name rounding out the list, according to the report. The former Nigerian striker is expected to return from a lengthy FIFA ban at the end of August.

The 2008 Olympic silver medalist previously managed the Nigerian team briefly in 2016.

Source: Legit.ng