Victor Osimhen is Nigeria and possibly Africa’s biggest footballer in top European leagues

The reigning African Footballer of the Year is having difficulties leaving Napoli this window

Football legend Sunday Oliseh has explained how Nigerian players can be more attractive

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh explained how the country's footballers could be more attractive to top European football clubs and Victor Osimhen’s complicated situation.

Osimhen will leave Napoli this summer even though his hefty release clause is complicating the deal, with clubs unwilling to trigger the £113m fee.

Victor Osimhen looks dejected after Napoli vs Bologna on May 11, 2024. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

Paris Saint-Germain had an agreement on personal terms with the striker, but weeks of negotiations with Napoli ended after the two clubs failed to reach an agreement over a fee.

Arsenal initially considered him early in the summer but withdrew due to the cost of the transfer in order to avoid breaching Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

London rivals Chelsea remain in discussions after both the club and the player rejected an initial approach of a loan with the option to buy. According to DiMarzio, the Blues are now considering a permanent move.

Oliseh issues advice to Nigerian players

Moroccan midfielder Amir Richardson moved from Reims to Fiorentina despite having an underwhelming season but won the Paris 2024 Olympics bronze medal with the Atlas Lions.

Oliseh, reacting to the news via his official X handle, advised Nigerian players on how to make themselves more attractive to top European clubs.

“For Nigerian players to start breaking back into top European clubs and the huge benefits that follow it both to the nation and the players, there is no secret: Our players need to start winning things and playing attractively at the National team levels. Simple!!” he wrote.

The Super Eagles were beaten finalists at the AFCON 2023, losing 1-0 to Ivory Coast in the final and have not won the continental trophy since 2013, missing out on the 2015 edition and the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Victor Osimhen escapes punishment

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen escaped punishment after an altercation with a fan at a nightclub in Naples in the early hours of Tuesday.

Initial reports suggested that the Super Eagles forward would face consequences for the action, but it was immediately quelled as nothing serious.

Source: Legit.ng