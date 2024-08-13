Victor Osimhen will not face any consequences after he had an altercation with a fan at a nightclub

There were initial reports that the wantaway striker who reacted angrily would face punishment

Consultations continue with his representative and Napoli over a move away from the club

Victor Osimhen is not expected to face any consequence following his altercations with a fan at a nightclub amid ongoing motions over his future at Napoli.

Osimhen and his representative have been exploring a move away from Estadio Diego Armando Maradona, with Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea among the interested clubs.

Victor Osimhen receiving instructions from Antonio Conte during Napoli's pre-season training. Photo by Ciro de Luca.

Source: Getty Images

His £113 million, which was inserted into the new deal he signed last year, has been the stumbling block, with clubs unwilling to trigger such a fee and Napoli not ready to bend.

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are pushing for a loan move with an option to buy, a term unacceptable to both the player and the club unless a mandatory clause is involved.

Osimhen escapes punishment after fan issue

In the early house of today, the Super Eagles forward was filmed at a nightclub in Naples, where he was involved in an altercation with a fan who attempted to record a video of him.

Corriere dello Sport reported that Antonio Conte, who frowns at indiscipline, could fine the wantaway striker, but according to Napoli-based journalist Vicenzo Credendino, who spoke to Soccernet.ng, the reports are wide off the mark.

“The altercation with the fan has no consequences. At that moment, the fan was filming, and Victor [Osimhen] reacted badly. But after the incident, he rejoined his teammates at the club, and there were no repercussions,” he said.

Credendino added that the incident is unlikely to affect his future, with Conte keen to recruit Romelu Lukaku as his replacement whenever he leaves.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Fabrizio Romano provided an update on Osimhen as he is still expected to leave Napoli this summer despite complications in his departure.

The Italian transfer expert claimed that the decision on his future was up to Premier League club Chelsea after the player had communicated his terms to the London club.

