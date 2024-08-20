Victor Osimhen's future remains uncertain, and Antonio Conte's new comments could hint at a possible twist

A release clause of €130million, which was etched in the Nigerian striker's contract, seems to be scaring off suitors

Following Napoli's loss to Verona in their opening game of the season, the manager has made an honest admission

There could be a twist in Victor Osimhen's transfer from Italian club Napoli this summer.

Napoli manager Antonio Conte has made an honest admission after his side lost their opening game of the season.

Verona thrashed Napoli 3-0 on Sunday, as it becomes evident that the Partenopei desperately need a striker.

Antonio Conte says he is not in charge of Napoli transfers as Chelsea and PSG want Victor Osimhen. Photo: Ciro De Luca.

Osimhen was left out of the game after club director Giovanni Manna confirmed that the Nigerian striker had requested to leave the Italian club.

The forward has also been left out of the first-team activities, even though no offer has been agreed.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain are exploring options to complete the deal for the former Lille striker.

Conte makes honest admission

Antonio Conte has made it clear that he is not involved in transfer decisions at Napoli.

London club Chelsea seem desperate to do business with the Italian club, as Napoli are also eyeing Romelu Lukaku.

While the negotiations are underway, Conte is already absolving himself of any responsibility in the transfer market.

When asked for updates ahead of the final week of the summer transfer window, the Italian manager said via Mirror:

"One, two, three, four could arrive, as many as the club want to sign.”

It remains unclear where Osimhen will play this season, but his hefty price tag might force him to stay at the club.

In December, the 25-year-old signed a new deal to see him stay at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium until the summer of 2026.

A release clause of €130million, which was etched in the contract, seems to be scaring off suitors.

Chelsea fans want Osimhen at Stamford Bridge

Legit.ng earlier reported that Chelsea have been actively exploring options to secure Victor Osimhen's signing from Napoli.

The Blues lost their opening match of the 2024/25 Premier League season to champions Manchester City, leading fans to clamour for the club to sign a clinical striker.

Nicolas Jackson led the line as the main man in his first season and scored 14 goals under Mauricio Pochettino after missing many chances and picking up where he left off last season.

