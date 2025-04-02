Former Chelsea coach Roberto Di Matteo urges the club to sign Victor Osimhen to compete at the highest level

Chelsea has struggled to find a consistent goal scorer despite significant transfer investments.

Victor Osimhen is seen as a perfect fit for the struggling Premier League club due to his goal-scoring ability and physicality

Chelsea has been struggling to find consistency in the English Premier League under the new ownership of Todd Boehly, despite heavy spending in the transfer market.

Former Chelsea and Aston Villa manager Roberto Di Matteo has now recommended that the club reinforce their attack with a proven goal scorer.

Roberto Di Matteo has advised Chelsea to pursue a deal to sign Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen in the summer.

Source: Getty Images

According to the UK METRO, Di Matteo, who won the Champions League with Chelsea, pointed to Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen as the perfect solution to the Blues' woes.

The Blues have endured a challenging season, with their attacking department failing to deliver the necessary firepower.

Despite spending over a billion euros on new signings, Chelsea has lacked a clinical striker who can consistently find the back of the net.

Nicolas Jackson, who joined from Villarreal, has shown flashes of promise but has yet to develop into a reliable 25-goal-a-season forward.

This deficiency has left the London club trailing in the title race. They are fourth in the Premier League table, eight points behind Nottingham Forest.

Di Matteo’s begs Chelsea to sign Osimhen

Osimhen has emerged as one of Europe's most sought-after strikers, thanks to his outstanding performances for Napoli and his current exploits with Galatasaray this season.

Nicolas Jackson has struggled with injuries and loss of form this season, sparking calls for Chelsea to sign a top-class striker.

Source: Getty Images

According to Transfermarkt, the Nigerian international has scored 26 goals and created five assists in all competitions this season, and is presently the leading goalscorer in the Turkish Super Lig.

Di Matteo has cited Jackson’s lack of consistency as the main reason Chelsea needs to sign a player like Osimhen to boost their attack their chances of winning any silverware next season.

“I still think, though, Chelsea need a striker who is going to score them 25 goals a season – if you want to win the league, or challenge, that’s what you need.

“That’s not a criticism of Jackson, though; I also think another striker would allow you the option to sometimes play with two up-front.

“Up front, there are a couple of options you could go for. Alexander Isak at Newcastle – he’s been playing in the Premier League for a while now, so he knows very much what the league is about.

“Then you’ve got Victor Osimhen, who has already been linked with the club before, and he’s a top, top striker. I’d be looking at either of those two, personally,” Di Matteor concluded.

Chelsea had previously been linked with Osimhen, but a deal failed to materialise. However, with their continued goal-scoring struggles, revisiting the transfer in the summer could be crucial for the club’s ambitions.

Osimhen’s agents confirm next club

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen's representatives have reportedly stated that the striker is set on playing in the Premier League next season, dashing the hopes of Saudi Pro League franchises.

Despite interest from Saudi Arabia, the Nigerian star wants to secure a move to England’s top flight, months after his failed move to Chelsea on transfer deadline day last summer.

