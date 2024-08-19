Paris Saint-Germain are interested in signing Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman

The French champions are exploring possibilities of bolstering their attack with the forward

They have proposed personal terms details to the Atalanta star despite no club-to-club talks

Ademola Lookman could be set for a massive payday if he joins Paris Saint-Germain after the French Ligue 1 club proposed a huge salary raise to him.

Many expected Lookman to be one of the first players to leave Italy after his brilliant end to last season, but he did not get concrete offers early on in the summer.

Ademola Lookman looks dejected after Real Madrid beat Atalanta in the UEFA Super Cup final. Photo Image Photo Agency.

Source: Getty Images

He had limited attention on him throughout last season, but he alerted the entire Europe to himself when he netted a hat trick in the Europa League final. He was the first player to do so, as noted by UEFA.

As noted by La Gazzetta dello Sport, PSG approached his representative in the last 48 hours over the possibility of signing the versatile attacker.

The approach comes days after Portuguese forward Goncalo Ramos sustained an injury that will rule him out for about three months, and the Parisians decided against signing Victor Osimhen.

PSG propose contract to Lookman

According to Calcio Mercato, the Parisians have made a proposal to the 26-year-old on a five-year contract worth €4.5m, making him one of the highest-paid Nigerians.

However, he will be one of the least-paid at the club, with many of the players on €5mil per season. Ousmane Dembele is the highest-paid player at €20mil per year.

The French champions have yet to contact Atalanta for club to club talks, but the Bergamo-based club has resigned to losing the Nigerian this summer if the right offer arrives.

He asked to be left out of the squad for the opening Serie A match against Lecce, which Gian Pero Gasperini's aide won 4-0.

Nigerian players hopeful of moves

Legit.ng reported on four Nigerian players who could change clubs before the summer transfer window closes on the August deadline, including Ademola Lookman.

Victor Osimhen, reigning African Footballer of the Year and the most sought-after forward in the world, still hopes to leave Napoli, with Chelsea as the likely destination.

