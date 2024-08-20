Samu Omorodion stats, transfer news, background and biography

Spanish football player Samu Omorodion is a rising talent in the league. He played forward for Atlético Madrid in La Liga. His breakthrough season occurred during the 2023/24 season while he was on loan from Atletico Madrid to La Liga team Alaves, where he made 34 appearances and scored eight goals in the top division. Samu is currently in the process of transferring to Chelsea from Atlético Madrid.

Samu Omorodion in action during the La Liga EA Sports match (L). The footballer during the Spanish Copa del Rey match (R). Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce, David S.Bustamante

Source: UGC

Samu Omorodion is a promising young Spanish striker with a Nigerian heritage. He has been described as a "modern No 9" who is a "tall, quick, and physically imposing" centre-forward. He uses his sizeable frame to hold play up effectively and involve others.

Profile summary

Real name Samuel "Samu" Omorodion Aghehowa Gender Male Date of birth 5 May 2004 Age 20 years old (as of August 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Melilla, Spain Current residence Melilla, Spain Nationality Nigerian-Spanish Ethnicity African Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4" Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 198 Weight in kilograms 90 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Siblings 1 Relationship status Single Profession Soccer player Instagram @samuomorodion

Samu Omorodion's biography

Samu Omorodion was born on May 5, 2004, in Melilla, Spain. Samu Omorodion's parents are Nigerians originally from Edo State. A rare photo of the striker with his father was recently posted on X (formerly Twitter) by Nigerian journalist Oma Akatugba, captioned:

Samu Omorodion and his father.

The Nigerian footballer grew up with a sister and received support from his parents.

Career

Samu began his youth career in Seville after migrating to Andalusia with his mother and sister, who lived in Macarena. He started his football journey with a local team called AD Nervión.

In 2021, he joined the youth academy of Granada, a professional football club. On 6 March 2022, Omorodion first appeared for Granada's reserve team, Recreativo Granada.

He came on as a substitute in the second half of a match where they lost 2–1 at home to Marchamalo. On 25 September 2022, Omorodion scored his first goal as a senior player. He helped his team draw 1–1 against El Ejido by scoring the equalizing goal.

On 20 April 2023, Omorodion extended his contract with Granada until 2028. During the 2022/23 season, he scored 18 goals for Granada's B team, which caught the attention of several top clubs in La Liga and the Premier League.

On 14 August 2023, Omorodion debuted for Granada's first team in La Liga, Spain's top football division. He started the match and scored a goal to temporarily level the score in a 3–1 loss against Atlético Madrid.

On 21 August 2023, Omorodion signed a five-year contract with Atlético Madrid, a top team in Spain's first division. Just a few days later, on 26 August 2023, Omorodion was loaned to Deportivo Alavés, another team in Spain's top division, for the rest of the season.

During the 2023–24 season, he became Alavés' top scorer in La Liga, netting eight goals, with an additional goal scored while he was with Granada.

Five facts about Samu Omorodion. Photo: Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

How good is Samu Omorodion?

Samu has become a key player for the team and is known for his versatility, skill, and composure on the ball. His ability as a forward and midfielder has made him an invaluable asset. Samu Omorodion's stats reflect his growing influence on the pitch, with goals, assists, and key passes highlighting his all-around capabilities.

When it comes to his style of play, Omorodion is described by The Athletic as a "modern No. 9" – a tall, fast, and physically strong centre-forward. He uses his large build to hold the ball and bring his teammates into play.

He is quick, with good movement and anticipation to get behind defenders. Omorodion can dribble, create opportunities, and finish with his feet and head.

Samu Omorodion's stats

With his towering height of 1.93 meters, Samu Omorodion's stats are impressive, especially regarding aerial ability and hold-up play. According to Transfermarkt, as of August 2024, Samu Omorodion has played 72 club games and scored 27 goals. The table below displays his career statistics.

Club Total appearances Total goals Recreativo Granada 36 18 Granada 1 1 Atlético Madrid 0 0 Alavés (loan) 35 8

Honours

The professional footballer has received two awards: He won a gold medal with Spain at the 2024 Summer Olympics and was named La Liga Player of the Month for February 2024, sharing the honour with Álex Sola.

Samu Omorodion transfer news to Chelsea

Chelsea is close to signing Samu Omorodion from Atlético Madrid in a deal worth approximately £34.5 million. The 20-year-old Spanish striker, who had a successful loan spell at Deportivo Alavés last season, is expected to on a long-term contract.

Chelsea's pursuit of Omorodion comes after a series of moves by Atlético Madrid, including their acquisition of Julián Álvarez from Manchester City, which paved the way for Omorodion's departure.

The Blues see Omorodion as a promising young talent who can bolster their attacking options, especially with other forwards like Romelu Lukaku and Armando Broja likely to leave the club.

FAQs

Who is Samu Omorodion? He is a Spanish professional footballer who was a La Liga club Atlético Madrid forward. He is currently in the process of transferring to Chelsea. Where is Samu Omorodion from? He is from Melilla. Although he was born in Spain, Omorodion has Nigerian heritage, as his parents are from Nigeria.​ Who is Samu Omorodion's father? Very little is known about the footballer's father. What is Samu Omorodion's nationality? He is of Nigerian-Spanish nationality. He was born to Nigerian parents but has chosen to represent Spain internationally. What is Samu Omorodion's age? He is 20 years old as of 2024. He was born on 5 May 2004 in Melilla, Spain. How tall is Samu Omorodion? He is 6 feet 4 inches or 193 centimetres tall.

Samu Omorodion is undoubtedly a name to watch in the coming years. He is a young forward with immense potential. As the transfer window continues, it will be interesting to see how his career unfolds and which club will secure the services of this talented young player.

Legit.ng recently published about Kanu Nwankwo's net worth. He is a retired Nigerian professional footballer who played forward. He was a part of Nigeria's national squad. He has represented Iwuanyanwu Nationale in Nigeria, Ajax in the Netherlands, Inter Milan in Italy, and Arsenal, West Bromwich Albion, and Portsmouth in England.

Kanu Nwankwo thrived in football for about 17 years until he retired in 2012 after playing for some of the top European clubs and his national team. He runs a foundation, has been a freelance consultant, and owns a grassroots football club. Apart from his profession, he is married and has three children.

Source: Legit.ng