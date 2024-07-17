Enzo Fernandez has landed himself in trouble after leading alleged racist chants against France football players

The video has created a wedge between the midfielder and his Chelsea teammates, with Wesley Fofana openly calling him out

As Legit.ng looks into it, this is just the latest episode in a long list of controversial moments between the two nations

Enzo Fernandez was the major talking point on social media platforms for the better part of July 16 after a recording of his Instagram Live went viral.

Fernandez had just won his second major trophy with Argentina after they beat Colombia in the 2024 Copa America final in Miami.

Enzo Fernandez celebrates after winning the 2024 Copa America trophy with Argentina on July 14, 2024. Photo by Omar Vega.

Source: Getty Images

What did Enzo Fernandez say about French players?

In the video, the Chelsea star and some of his international teammates were heard singing alleged derogatory words towards French players. The French Football Federation has already signalled intent to seek legal redress over the issue, which they term racist and discriminatory, as captured by DW.

"They play in France, but they are all from Angola; their mother is Nigerian; his old man is Cameroonian. But in the document, French nationality," read part of the translated lyrics of the chant.

Chelsea players angry with Enzo Fernandez

The chants have elicited sharp reactions with Fernandez now facing intense backlash from his Chelsea teammates. Wesley Fofana took to his social media handles to condemn the incident.

"Football in 2024: uninhibited racism," said the defender on his X account.

The club has already opened investigations with three other French players reportedly unfollowing the former Benfica midfielder on Instagram.

History of hostility between France and Argentina

While it was unusual for the Argentina teammates to pick up on France, despite not having played them in the Copa America, it is important to note that this is the latest episode in this developing series of France vs Argentina.

It first premiered in the 2018 World Cup after Les Bleus beat the Lionel Messi-captained side in the Round of 16 en route to winning the trophy. Afterwards, during their celebration, the players serenaded midfield lynchpin N'Golo Kante with the following line,

"Eh, N'Golo Kante, he is little, he is sweet, he stopped Leo Messi. But we all know he is a cheater!"

Fast-forward four years, and the two teams met again in the final in Qatar. The game was one of the best finals in World Cup history, with Kylian Mbappe's hattrick still not enough for Didier Deschamps' side to retain their trophy.

Emi Martinez vs Kylian Mbappe

What happened afterwards almost made similar headlines as the final itself - enter Emi Martinez.

The Aston Villa goalkeeper took up a leading role, riling French fans and Mbappe at every opportunity. He started by making an obscene gesture with his Goalkeeper of the Tournament Award towards French fans right there at Lusail Stadium.

Further clips would later emerge of Martinez trolling Mbappe during their dressing room celebrations. The script barely changed when they landed in Buenos Aires, with the then 30-year-old spotted with a baby doll with Mbappe's face on it.

The French, like they have done this time, did lodge a complaint with FIFA against Martinez's behaviour.

2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony

The two would later meet at the 2023 Ballon d'Or ceremony and well, Mbappe wasn't impressed one bit - if camera angles are anything to go by.

Emi Martinez taunts Lille fans

Earlier this year, Martinez returned to France for Conference League action against Lille. The former Arsenal goalkeeper was booed and pelted with objects by a packed Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

He had the last laugh once again, saving two penalties to eliminate the French side. And as it has become the norm, he did his usual dance in a blatant and courageous show of 'you can't tell me anything'.

"I get motivated with the fans when they throw stuff on my back. It gives me fuel to perform..."

As the discussion rages on, one can argue that the chant about Kante was purely for banter purposes, while Fernandez might have crossed the line.

Enzo Fernandez apologises over his alleged racist chants

The £106.8m player has already apologised in a straight-shooting message on his Instagram stories. Fernandez used words like 'sincerely' and 'truly sorry' while admitting that the words used were 'highly offensive' and 'did not reflect his beliefs'.

Fernandez's apology could change how the narrative goes from here, but one would still wonder why they were still 'obsessed' with France. Not that it would make it any better, but it would have perhaps been slightly understandable had they gone after a team they had just beaten to win Copa America.

One can only hope that this was the season finale, and this series won't be renewed for another season.

Also, as if he didn't already have enough to deal with, spare a thought for Enzo Maresca, who now seemingly has to deal with squad disharmony with a month barely over into his Chelsea reign.

Marc Cucurella trolls Erling Haaland

Still on chants, Legit.ng has also reported that following Spain's win at Euro 2024.

Cucurella was one of the standout players in Germany, and the Chelsea player was eventually named in the team of the tournament.

The left-back chanted Haaland's name in a popular chorus that has since gone viral.

Source: Legit.ng