Spain won a record fourth UEFA European Championship after beating England 2-1 in the final

The Spanish team, on their way to the title, beat Italy, Croatia, France, and hosts Germany

Nigerian football legend Sunday Oliseh has named four players crucial to the team's success

Spain are the 2024 UEFA European Championship champions after beating England 2-1 in the final at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin, Germany.

La Roja were obviously the best team in the tournament. In the group stage, they beat top nations Croatia and defending champions Italy before knocking out France and hosts Germany in the knockout stage

Alvaro Morata lifts the European Championship trophy after Spain beat England. Photo by Maurice van Steen.

Source: Getty Images

Super Eagles legend Sunday Oliseh has named four players as the key men for Luis de la Fuente during the competition, as contained in a post shared on his official X account.

Spain's key players at Euro 2024

1. Lamine Yamal

Barcelona youngster Yamal entered the tournament as the youngest player at 16 and only turned 17 a day before the final. According to UEFA.com, he set a host of records, including the youngest player to score and assist and was rightfully named the Young Player of the Tournament.

2. Nico Williams

The winger, who has Ghanaian roots, played six games for Spain at the tournament. He scored two goals and provided one assist, including the opening goal in the 2-1 final win over England. He has a great understanding with Yamal and is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona.

3. Dani Olmo

RB Leipzig attacker Olmo is one of five players who shared the Golden Boot with three goals each. He also provided two assists. He made a vital headed goal-line clearance in the final that could have made it 2-2 for England. Manchester City are considering making an offer for him.

4. Rodri

The Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament, Rodri, is widely regarded as the best defensive midfielder in the world. He played all minutes at the tournament until he limped off injured in the final and was replaced by Martin Zubimendi.

