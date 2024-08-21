The conversation surrounding who the greatest of all time is appears to be a never-ending debate

Several fans and football stakeholders have often shared varying opinions on who the best player ever is

Spanish midfielder, Rodrigo Hernandez, has named who he considers the GOAT in a recent interview

The debate over who the greatest of all time in football is seems far from reaching a definitive conclusion.

Numerous players and football stakeholders have shared their opinions on who they believe is the best to ever play the game.

While many ultimately narrow their choices down to Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi, some take a different approach and name other players outside this legendary duo.

One such player is Manchester City’s midfielder, Rodrigo Hernandez. The Spanish star, who was recently named in the PFA Team of the Season, shared his thoughts with the media following the recognition.

When asked about his pick for the greatest of all time, Rodri surprised many with his unconventional choice.

Rodri names the greatest of all time

In an interview with GOAL, the 28-year-old was asked to name his pick for the greatest player of all time and chose his Manchester City teammate, Kevin De Bruyne.

This sentiment is shared by several of his current teammates, including Jack Grealish, who in a previous interview emphasised the ‘greatness’ of the Belgian midfielder.

De Bruyne has consistently proven to be reliable in crucial moments, with his recent brilliant cameo against Newcastle United being a prime example.

The Manchester City captain will undoubtedly go down in history as one of the greatest of all time, particularly when it comes to midfielders.

According to data from FotMob, De Bruyne has been involved in over 250 goals during his 10 seasons at the Etihad Stadium.

