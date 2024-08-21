Chelsea were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City in their opening-day Premier League fixture

The Blues rued missed chances in front of goal and a lacklustre midfield performance

Legend John Obi Mikel has singled out one player for criticism during the defeat

John Obi Mikel has reignited his ‘feud’ with Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez after the team lost 2-0 to Manchester City in their opening Premier League fixture.

Enzo has been under the spotlight after filming his Argentina teammates chanting a racist song towards the France national team after their Copa America victory.

Enzo Fernandez captained Chelsea to a 2-0 loss to Manchester City.

Source: Getty Images

The club dealt with the situation internally, and the player apologised publicly and to the French players in the squad, including Axel Disasi and Wesley Fofana.

He was named the captain for the opening game in the absence of Reece James, Ben Chilwell and Conor Gallagher, all of whom are ahead of him in the leadership group.

Mikel slams Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea legend Mikel Obi, in recent weeks, has piled on the Argentina midfielder over his off-field conduct and performances for the team last season.

During Mikel's review of the club's opening fixture of the season on the Obi One Podcast, he singled out the player who captained the team once again.

“It comes down to the manager being bold enough to make a decision,” he said about Enzo captaining the team.

He said the £106.7mil signing should not have completed the match and should have been hauled off earlier.

“It's not because you've given him the captain armband for the day you can't take him off. He was having a bad day, everybody could see that, even he could see that, and he [Enzo Maresca] should have taken him off.”

“Lavia had a good game, Caicedo was not at his best but was involved, breaking up plays and trying to make sure that he does his job, so among the three Enzo should have been taken off,” he added.

Mikel slams Sterling's statement

Enzo Fernandez was not the only Chelsea player to receive criticism from Mikel. As Legit.ng reported, the Nigerian slammed Raheem Sterling after his team released a statement an hour before the game.

Sterling was left out of the matchday squad, and the club was ready to let him go, but his representative claimed their client was committed to fulfilling his contract.

