Former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, Austin Jay-Jay Okocha is celebrating his 51st birthday today

Several clubs and football organisations globally have sent their heartfelt wish to the iconic midfielder

French Ligue 1 powerhouse, Paris Saint-Germain, has posted a touching message to the maestro

Austin Jay-Jay Okocha continues to dominate the headlines as he celebrates his 51st birthday.

The former Super Eagles of Nigeria midfielder, who ranks among the best to grace the beautiful game of football, has continued to be celebrated within the African football community and beyond.

Jay-Jay Okocha kicked off the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco at Parc des Princes on March 20, 2016. Image: Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

While the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and other leagues like the English Premier League have taken time to salute the mercurial midfield icon on his birthday anniversary, it is the tribute from his former club, Paris Saint-Germain, that appears to have caught the attention of many. It stands out as one of the fanciest wishes among the many.

PSG celebrate Okocha on birthday

The 12-time French Ligue 1 champions, PSG, took to social media to honour their iconic number 10. The club shared several clips of the midfielder's time at PSG, tagging the Nigerian star and captioning the post:

“We celebrate our #PSGLegend @official_jj10’s birthday! Happy birthday ❤️💙”

The collage, showcasing some of his most memorable moments and iconic goals for the club, has sparked a wave of reactions among fans.

According to data courtesy of Transfermarkt, Okocha spent four years (1998 to 2002) at Parc des Princes, where he dazzled in the club’s blue, white, and red colours.

During his stint with the Parisien, he was involved in over 30 goals across more than 113 appearances for the French side.

Following his time at PSG, the former Nigerian captain moved to the Premier League, where he left his mark with Bolton Wanderers.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner also played for Hull City before concluding his career in the Middle East.

Aina speaks on AFCON final display

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Ola Aina has opened up about his struggle in the AFCON final.

The 27-year-old explained that he played the crucial fixture with a hamstring injury.

The Nottingham Forest star was largely to blame for the goals conceded by the Super Eagles in the final against Ivory Coast.

The clash against Les Éléphants was Nigeria’s first appearance in the final since 2013.

Source: Legit.ng