Chrisantus Uche has opened his La Liga account with a goal, as the Nigerian forward was on the scoresheet for Getafe

Athletic Club were billed to win the encounter, but Uche broke their hearts as the visitors shared the spoils

The Nigeria U23 striker restored parity courtesy of a fine header in the 64th minute to ensure his side returned home with a point

Nigerian striker Chrisantus Uche has begun his La Liga chapter on an impressive note, scoring on his debut for Getafe.

The 21-year-old, who was in action for the full 90 minutes, equalised for his side as it ended 1-1 against Athletic Club.

It was the opening fixture of the 2024/2025 season in the Spanish topflight as the Nigerian forward denied the home side all three points.

Who is Chrisantus Uche?

According to Premium Times, Uche’s journey to La Liga is remarkable. Born in Owerri, the striker only played local football before FC Moralo invited him to Spain in 2022.

Having impressed with team B, Uche was promoted to the senior team and made 11 appearances for the club.

Last summer, he joined Primera Federación side AD Ceuta FC and made the preseason squad despite being assigned to team B.

He went on to make 34 appearances for the club last season, and even though he was not on the scoresheet, the forward attracted interest from rival clubs.

In February 2024, Ceuta manager Jose Juan Romero confirmed that the Niger U23 forward had agreed a four-year deal with Getafe.

Uche nets on La Liga debut

The Nigerian international silenced the entire San Mames Stadium on Thursday night when he headed home his side's equalizer.

Athletic had opened the scoring in the 27th minute when Oihan Sancet found the back of the net.

Uche pulled one back with a fine header in the 64th minute to ensure his side returned home with a crucial point.

With the arrival of players like Kylian Mbappe and Kelechi, La Liga will generate more interest among Nigerian fans and matches are aired on SuperSports and StarTimes.

