Victor Osimhen Suffers Ankle Injury Scare After First Napoli Training Under Conte
- Victor Osimhen resumed for pre-season training under new Napoli boss Antonio Conte on Tuesday
- The Italian manager is reputable for his rigorous training techniques and showcased it on the first day
- Osimhen, who is expected to leave the club, came out of the training with what looked like an ankle issue
Victor Osimhen suffered what looked like an ankle problem during his first training session under new Napoli manager Antonio Conte after resuming for pre-season.
Osimhen is expected to leave the club this summer and is waiting for the right offers to come in, but he has resumed pre-season training pending the time.
Osimhen suffers injury scare at Napoli training
As noted by Football Italia, Osimhen finished the first on-pitch training session with an injury scare. He was seen walking off the pitch with ice packs strapped to his ankle.
Conte is reputable for his punishing training techniques, particularly in pre-season training, which has seen some of his former players break down, including Leonardo Bonucci at Juventus and Son Heung-min at Tottenham Hotspur.
According to Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles star suffered six different injuries and missed 92 days of action and 15 games for the defending champions last season.
The former Lille star hopes the problem is not too serious and that he can still secure a move away from Estadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer.
Injuries have denied players dream moves. According to Goal, Serhou Guirassy's impending move from Stuttgart to Borussia Dortmund is in doubt after an injury was discovered during his medicals.
PSG bid for Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia
Legit.ng reported that PSG tabled a €200 million bid for Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in an attempt to complete a double swoop for the attacking duo.
The 2023 Serie A Golden Boot winner's new deal, signed last summer, has a release clause of €130mil, and the Parisians will hope €70mil will convince the club to sell the Georgian.
