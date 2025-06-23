A Nigerian striker was sacked by his Slovenian club in 2019 after allegedly impregnating the president’s daughter

The club reportedly cited "gross misconduct" as the reason for contract termination despite no formal violation

The player was advised to take legal action with FIFA, claiming the relationship was consensual and based on love

In a scandal that rocked the football world back in 2019, a Nigerian footballer found himself without a club and without contact with his partner after a whirlwind love affair turned sour.

The footballer, who was playing for Nogometno drustvo Gorica, a second-division team in Slovenia, had reportedly signed a three-year deal with the option of an additional year when he was unexpectedly sacked.

The reason? According to KickOff, the footballer said he fell in love with a woman, who happened to be the daughter of the club president, and she became pregnant.

What seemed to be a personal matter quickly escalated into a professional crisis when the club got wind of the situation.

Player sacked for “gross misconduct”

In the player's own words, the relationship was mutual, and the pregnancy was not accidental.

“She’s an adult for God’s sake, we both love each other and decided to have a child,” he said.

However, the club allegedly did not see it that way.

After admitting responsibility for the pregnancy in a private meeting, the Nigerian forward was told to stay away from training and not to be seen around the club until further notice.

A week later, his contract was officially terminated on the grounds of gross misconduct and indiscipline.

“I was shocked because I had never had any disciplinary issues at the club since arriving six months earlier,” he said.

He claimed his only 'crime' was falling in love with the wrong person.

The matter took a darker turn when the Nigerian forward claimed that the club’s president took deliberate steps to cut off all communication between him and the woman, blocking him from contacting her via phone or social media.

According to The Sun, the woman was instructed to block the striker and isolate herself completely.

Pursuing justice through FIFA

The footballer, who returned to Nigeria, disclosed that his agent encouraged him to file a case with FIFA, especially since he had a recording of the president admitting that the termination stemmed from the personal relationship and not any contractual breach.

“My agent said we should take legal steps because what happened was wrong. I didn’t break any contract terms. She loved me. I loved her. Now I can’t even know how she or the baby is doing.”

Since his return to Nigeria, the player has been left in the dark about both the woman and the child.

His teammates were reportedly too afraid to act on his behalf due to fear of backlash from the club.

Nwakali sacked by Swedish club

