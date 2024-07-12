PSG Prepare €200M Joint Bid for Victor Osimhen and Napoli Teammate: Reports
- Victor Osimhen remains in the frame to leave Napoli this summer despite the quietness around his future
- Premier League clubs Chelsea and Arsenal will not be making a move due to the finances of the transfer
- French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly ready to sign the Nigerian forward and his teammate
Victor Osimhen could be heading for a move away from Napoli after reports emerged that French club Paris Saint-Germain are ready to make a move for him and a teammate.
Osimhen is expected to leave Estadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer after four years in Naples, during which he helped the club to win the Italian Serie A title.
He opted against leaving last summer and instead extended his contract until the summer of 2026, with the club inserting a €130 million release clause in the new deal.
This, along with Osimhen's salary demands, has warded off interest from some interested clubs, including Premier League sides Chelsea and London rivals Arsenal.
PSG make joint bid for Osimhen and Khvarastkelia
Legit.ng previously noted that Osimhen reconsidered Napoli's future after failing to receive concrete offers, but that may have changed now due to the recent development.
Italian media outlet Corriere dello Sport have reported that French club Paris Saint-Germain have made an offer of €200mil for a double swoop for Osimhen and Khvicha Khvarastkelia.
Both players were pivotal to their scudetto win in 2023. The former Lille forward won the Golden Boot, while his teammate was the MVP.
According to Football London, new boss Antonio Conte confirmed in his first press conference as Napoli boss that he's powerless to stop the Nigerian from leaving, but he counts on the Georgian winger.
The club are battling to keep Khvarastkelia and have offered him a contract extension, even though his agent, Mamuka Jugeli, is pushing for a move away.
Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid can't sign Osimhen
Legit.ng reported on Carlo Ancelotti explaining why the Spain club cannot sign the Nigerian forward despite having no recognised striker after Joselu’s departure.
The Italian manager claimed his team are doing just fine in the absence of a striker and played most of last season, playing Jude Bellingham as the makeshift striker.
