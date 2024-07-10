Victor Osimhen seems to be unbothered about the transfer saga linking him away from Napoli this summer

The Nigerian international has continued to enjoy family time as he was spotted with his beautiful daughter Hailey

Footage showed the moment the striker shared daddy goals with the adorable child beside a waiting private jet

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen was spotted spending precious time with his adorable daughter Hailey.

Amid the uncertainty over his future with Italian club Napoli, the striker has continued to enjoy family time.

The 25-year-old was captured observing 'daddy duties' as he played with his kid as they prepared to board a private jet.

Victor Osimhen shared a special moment with his daughter Hailey beside a waiting private jet. Photo Credit: victorosimhen9.

Source: Instagram

Punch reports that after extending his contract with Italian club Napoli, the forward almost doubled his earnings. He now smiles home with a monthly salary of £1.29m (€1.5m).

He remains the subject of the summer transfer window amid interest from Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Osimhen has hinted that the Premier League is his preferred destination, but he also linked with a move to clubs in Saudi Arabia.

Multiple reports suggest that the staggering €130 million valuation of the forward seems to be giving suitors concern, as no concrete bid has been received.

He re-joined his Napoli teammates for preseason activities, although newly appointed manager Antonio Conte has suggested that Osimhen is not in his plans.

The former Lille of France seems to be unbothered about the transfer saga as he enjoys time with Hailey. His followers have taken to the comment section of the clip to react.

Super Eagles star Victor Boniface wrote:

"You know the meaning of (VICTOR ) already."

A fan added:

"One of the happiest things that can happen to a man is having a baby daughter! Someone to protect and Love!!! Mission 2035 for me!"

One said:

"The more jealousy & envy you get, means the more successful you are."

Arsenal abandons Osimhen pursuit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal reportedly decided to abandon their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen despite Napoli reducing their asking price for the striker.

This shift in strategy comes as the Gunners explore more cost-effective alternatives.

Previously linked with a substantial bid for Osimhen, Arsenal has now turned its attention to Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyokeres.

