Victor Osimhen has re-joined his teammates in Naples amid uncertainty over his future with Napoli

The Nigerian international has been heavily linked away from the Italian club, but no official bid has been received

Napoli's €130 million valuation of the striker seems to be giving suitors concern, as he is also linked with Saudi clubs

Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has re-joined the Napoli squad for preseason activities despite being linked away from the club.

Osimhen remains the subject of the transfer rumours amid links with Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old's future at the Italian club remains uncertain, as he has indicated that he will leave this summer.

Victor Osimhen's future at Napoli remains uncertain. Photo Credit: SSC Napoli.

Source: Getty Images

His staggering €130 million valuation seems to be giving suitors concern, as no concrete bid has been received.

With just about a month before the 2024/2025 season, the former Super Eagles star was spotted with the Partenopeans as they engaged in preseason activities inside the Castel Volturno.

Newly appointed Napoli manager Antonio Conte earlier hinted that the 25-year-old is not in his plans, but the tactician is keen on having showdown talks with the striker.

Osimhen's preferred destination remains the English Premier League, but United are already negotiating a deal for Joshua Zirkzee.

Stamford Bridge outfit Chelsea prefers younger players like Samu Omorodion, while Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with Arsenal.

Reports also suggest that Saudi outfits Al-Ahli or Al-Hilal are ready to cough up his release clause and pay him huge wages.

The future of the former Lille of France striker remains uncertain at the moment, but he has since joined his Napoli teammates for summer activities.

However, former Napoli forward Cristian Bucchi has told the striker not to leave the Serie A. Bucci said, as per Thisday:

“We’ll see. Osimhen? I’m not convinced that at those prices he can move to any club in Europe.

"I don’t think Paris Saint-Germain and the Premier League sides will make the certain offer.

"Arabia would be the only solution, but the player will have to understand.

"I hope that either he stays at Napoli, where he could grow with Conte, or that some European club can make an important offer. "

Eagles market value drops

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Super Eagles squad have seen their combined value drop and are now ranked fourth in Africa amid striker Victor Osimhen’s absence from the squad.

Nigeria had the most valuable squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and rightly so reached the final under Jose Peseiro but lost 2-1 to the host nation Ivory Coast.

This has culminated in a massive drop in the combined market value of the Super Eagles team.

Source: Legit.ng