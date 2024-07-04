Arsenal has abandoned its pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, despite Napoli reducing their asking price to €100m

The Gunners have shifted their focus to Sporting Lisbon's Victor Gyökeres, considering his wage packet more affordable

Premier League rivals Manchester United and Chelsea are still linked to Osimhen, with Napoli struggling to find a buyer willing to meet their asking price

Arsenal has reportedly decided to abandon their pursuit of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen despite Napoli reducing their asking price for the 25-year-old.

This shift in strategy comes as the Gunners explore more cost-effective alternatives

Arsenal turns to a more financially viable Sporting's Victor.

Source: Getty Images

Previously linked with a substantial bid for Osimhen, Arsenal has now turned its attention to Sporting Lisbon’s Victor Gyökeres.

The north London club's interest in the Nigeria international has waned due to the high wage demands associated with Osimhen’s new deal, signed in December 2023.

In contrast, Gyökeres presents a more financially viable option, with the potential wage packet being considerably more affordable.

However, securing Gyökeres’ services will still require a significant financial outlay. The Gunners are expected to spend €100 million to bring the Swedish forward from his Portuguese club.

This marks a strategic shift for Arsenal, who are prioritizing fiscal prudence in their transfer dealings.

Meanwhile, Osimhen continues to attract interest from other Premier League giants. Manchester United and Chelsea are both linked with the prolific striker.

Despite this interest, no official bids have been made, and Osimhen is set to start pre-season with Napoli amid a lack of substantial offers.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is keen to cash in on Osimhen this summer, despite his crucial role in the team’s recent successes, including the Scudetto-winning 2022/23 campaign.

The initial €130 million price tag for Osimhen has been lowered to €100 million, but finding a buyer willing to meet this valuation has proven challenging.

Manchester United has been credited with a player-plus-cash offer for Osimhen, which would involve Danish striker Rasmus Hojlund moving to Naples as part of the deal.

