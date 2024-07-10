The Super Eagles of Nigeria were the most valuable team at the 2023 African Cup of Nations in February

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is the most valuable player on the continent, with a market value of €100 million

The forward is currently out of the Eagles team due to injury and amid an ongoing controversy over his outburst

The Super Eagles of Nigeria’s squad has seen its combined value drop and are now ranked fourth in Africa amid striker Victor Osimhen’s absence from the squad.

Nigeria had the most valuable squad at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, and rightly so reached the final under Jose Peseiro but lost 2-1 to the host nation Ivory Coast.

Victor Osimhen has not played for the Super Eagles since AFCON 2023 final loss to Ivory Coast. Photo by MB Media.

Source: Getty Images

Peseiro left his role at the end of the tournament following the expiration of his contract, and he has been under the guidance of Finidi George, first as interim manager and then as permanent boss for the World Cup qualifier games against South Africa and Benin Republic.

Super Eagles’ market value drops

The Eagles have played four games since the end of AFCON, drew one, lost two and won only one against neighbours Ghana, their first victory in the Jollof derby in 18 heats, according to Trt Afrika.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The four games have been in the absence of star forward Victor Osimhen, who missed both international windows due to injuries, with which he played at the AFCON.

This has culminated in seeing a massive drop in the combined market value of the Super Eagles team. According to the latest release by Transfermarkt, the three-time African champions are worth a combined €252.50 million (₦414 billion).

Osimhen is the most valuable African star, with a market value of €100mil. Victor Boniface and Ademola Lookman led the team as the top two with a market value of €40mil each.

The team’s value may continue to take a dip as the Napoli striker is unlikely to return to the team soon after his emotional outburst on social media has led to calls to drop him until he apologises.

Osimhen enjoys family time with his daughter

Legit NG reported on Osimhen sharing family photos during his holiday amid the ongoing saga surrounding his outburst against former Super Eagles boss Finidi George.

The striker is also in the news for a move away from Napoli amid links to top Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Arsenal, even though his transfer fee is a stumbling block.

Source: Legit.ng