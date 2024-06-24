A number of top European teams have reportedly shown an interest in signing Victo Osimhen this season

Legit.ng reports that the teams include Paris-Saint Germain (PSG), Arsenal, and Chelsea

However, every club has been put off by Napoli's asking price and now they could potentially show some interest in the Nigerian following his price drop

Napoli, Italy - Napoli are reportedly contemplating reducing their asking price for Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian international currently has a €150 million release clause in his contract, which has allegedly deterred potential buyers.

Osimhen looks on during the Serie A match between SSC Napoli and Lecce on May 26, 2024. Photo credit: DeFodi Images

Calciomercato reported on Monday, June 24, that Napoli may lower their initial valuation to €100 million.

This move aims to free up essential transfer funds for new manager Antonio Conte, who is eager to sign Belgian international striker Romelu Lukaku this summer.

Clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal, and Paris Saint-Germain have shown interest in the past, and might reignite their interest should Osimhen’s asking wage be reduced.

Victor Osimhen's trajectory

Regarded as one of the best strikers in the world, he is known for his elite finishing, pace, strength and athleticism.

Osimhen began his senior career in Germany at VfL Wolfsburg in 2017.

Following a season and a half at the club, he moved to Belgian side Charleroi on loan in 2018–19, before moving to Ligue 1 with Lille, scoring eighteen goals in his sole season with the French club.

In 2020, Osimhen transferred to Serie A side Napoli for a club-record fee of €70 million.

NFF reacts to Osimhen's alleged ban

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) described as outright falsehood reports in some online publications that it slammed a ban on Osimhen.

The NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, expressed amazement at the reports, saying the federation has neither instructed nor concluded a process to ban Osimhen from the national team.

It said its focus is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

