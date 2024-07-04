Nigeria's Super Eagles have been drawn in Group D of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers

The three-time African champions have drawn neighbours Benin Republic as well as two other opponents in an interesting group

Already, Nigeria battled it out with Benin Republic in June in a world cup qualifying game when they were defeated by Gernot Rohr's side

Rabat, Morocco - The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been grouped in Group D in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Morocco 2025 qualifiers.

Legit.ng reports that three-time African champion, Nigeria will face Benin Republic, Rwanda, and Libya.

AFCON 2025 qualifiers: 1st and 2nd to qualify

The draw for the AFCON 2025 qualifiers was held in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Thursday, July 4.

Cote d'Ivoire are defending champions after defeating Nigeria 2-1 in the final of the continent's flagship sports competition in Abidjan earlier in 2024.

The Elephants were placed in Group G where they will play former champions Zambia; Sierra Leone and Chad.

Hosts Morocco were placed in Group B.

The Atlas Lions will take on Gabon, Central African Republic and Lesotho.

The qualifiers will start in September 2024 and end in November 2024.

The first and runners-up in the groups that do not involve tournament hosts Morocco, will qualify for the competition.

AFCON 2025 is scheduled to be held from December 21, 2025, to January 18, 2026.

Check out the full list of the groups below:

Group A: Tunisia, Madagascar, Comoros, Gambia

Group B: Morocco, Gabon, Central Africa Republic, Lesotho

Group C: Egypt, Cape Verde, Mauritania, Botswana

Group D: Nigeria, Benin Libya, Rwanda

Group E: Algeria, Equatorial Guinea, Togo, Liberia

Group F: Ghana, Angola, Sudan, Niger

Group G: Cote d'Ivoire, Zambia, Sierra Leone, Chad

Group H: DR Congo, Guinea, Tanzania, Ethiopia

Group I: Mali, Mozambique, Guinea Bissau, Eswatini

Group J: Cameroon, Namibia, Kenya, Zimbabwe

Group K: South Africa, Uganda, Congo, South Sudan

Group L: Senegal, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Burundi

