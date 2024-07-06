Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.

London, United Kingdom (UK) - Chelsea have appointed former Wolves and Stoke City midfielder, Seyi Olofinjana, to a talent identification role for Africa.

The retired Super Eagles player will Chelsea's oversee operations in Africa.

Olofinjana (back) during a world cup qualifying match between Nigeria and Mozambique on October 11, 2009. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Chelsea appears to value African talents

Over the last two decades, several African players — including Didier Drogba, John Obi Mikel, Michael Essien, Salomon Kalou — have had huge success at Chelsea.

Achirou Gaoh was also appointed to support Olofinjana as The Blues' new Africa scouts.

According to popular Italian sports journalist, Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea wants to cover Africa in the best way possible.

Romano wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday, July 5:

"Understand Chelsea have appointed Achirou Gaoh and Seyi Olofinjana to oversee operations in Africa.

"Chelsea want to cover Africa in best way possible with scouting and appointments are now completed."

The Athletic also noted Olofinjana's appointment.

Seyi Olofinjana's pedigree

The 44-year-old has a degree in engineering, a Master's in project management, and holds a UEFA pro coaching license.

In 2015 after retiring from playing football, he started working with Wolves Academy in the English Premier League (EPL), and in 2019 became a loan pathway manager at the club.

In 2021, he was made the sporting director of the Swiss side, Grasshopper Club Zurich, a role he left after a year.

