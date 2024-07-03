Sunday Ogochukwu Oliseh has claimed that before John Obi Mikel became successful in his football career, former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Joseph Dosu, 'housed and fed' the Pepsi Academy product

Oliseh wondered why Mikel allegedly failed to reciprocate the kindness shown by Dosu genuinely

The erstwhile Super Eagles and Fortuna Sittard boss spoke in an interview seen by Legit.ng

FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles of Nigeria captain and one-time chief head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said ex-goalkeeper Joseph Dosu 'housed' John Obi Mikel before fame.

Speaking in a recent interview with Elegbete TV Sports, monitored by Legit.ng, Oliseh, 49, said Dosu was one of the people who helped Mikel to attain glorious status.

The FIFA technical study group member said:

"Before Obi Mikel made it in football, Dosu Joseph housed Obi Mikel and fed him.

"I bet you all didn’t know this. He helped Obi Mikel become what he is today.

“In spite of all the help he gave Obi Mikel, please let’s ask ourselves: has Obi Mikel ever once gone to say hello to Dosu? And with all the millions you’ve made, help the guy (Dosu).”

Meanwhile, the coach stated that he holds no grudge against the ex-Chelsea midfielder but is ready to give him useful advice.

Oliseh drags Mikel Obi

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Oliseh criticised Obi for some of the comments made on podcast productions.

Citing a popular 2023 interview with English football icon, Rio Ferdinand, where Mikel talked about ‘black tax’ — an unstructured financial burden usually placed on a successful person by members of their extended family, Oliseh berated the Olympic bronze medalist for ‘humiliating’ his family.

