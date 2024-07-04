"What Has He Done in His Life": After Sensational Rant, Super Eagles Star Osimhen Told to Apologise
- Ex-Nigerian youth international, Taiwo Oloyede, has said that Victor Osimhen must apologise to Finidi George after the 'disrespectful' rant by the Napoli striker on Saturday, June 15, 2024
- Osimhen, in an uncontrollable outburst on Instagram Live, reacted rudely to a report claiming Finidi questioned his commitment to the national team, accusing him of choosing the matches he wants to play for Nigeria
- Legit.ng reports that while many have concluded the contentious report lacked credibility, the Napoli attacker did not take it lightly, as he went on a bizarre rant on social media
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - Former international, Taiwo Oloyede, has said Napoli of Italy and Super Eagles of Nigeria star striker, Victor Osimhen, must apologise to coach Finidi George.
Recall in June, Osimhen said he had “lost the respect” he had for Finidi, the recently-departed head coach of the Super Eagles.
Oloyede criticises Osimhen's "very rude" behaviour
Osimhen spoke in a live session on his known Instagram account.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
He was reacting to reports which claimed the one-time Enyimba manager hinted that he (Osimhen) feigned injury to skip recent Eagles games.
But speaking in an interview with Sportsboom, Oloyede said most of the current Super Eagles players were not loyal to Finidi.
He said:
"Like Osimhen talking to Finidi George. He must come out and apologise.
"What has he done in his life that makes him better than Finidi? Is it money? Fame? Has he won the Champions League? Has he won the Nations Cup? Being the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers is not an achievement if it's not repeated in the tournament proper.
"Just because he was the highest goal scorer at his club when they won the Scudetto last season doesn't give him the right to talk to Finidi like that.
"He is very rude and going public to rant that 'Ogun' will kill somebody shows he was not brought up well. He also lacks good advisers to put him on track."
More to read on Victor Osimhen
- Arsenal reportedly abandons Osimhen's pursuit, eyes Gyökeres
- Transfer: Napoli ready to reduce Osimhen's asking price, details emerge
- AFCON 2023 star, Osimhen, 'edging closer' to Arsenal move
Oliseh names 'problematic' Super Eagles legends
In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that former Super Eagles captain and head coach, Sunday Oliseh, named Vincent Enyeama, John Obi Mikel, and Emmanuel Emenike as the three players the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said were problematic to the national team.
Oliseh said one of his biggest regrets as Super Eagles coach was when Emenike called to inform him of his decision to retire from the national team.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng and a certified journalist with over 9 years of experience. He edited Politics Nigeria's articles, was the Acting Editor of AllNews Nigeria and Fact-Checking Researcher (Africa Check). He received his HND in Mass Communication from The Polytechnic Ibadan. He received a Certificate of Achievement (Journalism Clinic’s Fix The Leak masterclass, 2021) and also completed Google News Initiative's Advance digital reporting curriculum. Contact him at ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.