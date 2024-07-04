Ex-Nigerian youth international, Taiwo Oloyede, has said that Victor Osimhen must apologise to Finidi George after the 'disrespectful' rant by the Napoli striker on Saturday, June 15, 2024

Osimhen, in an uncontrollable outburst on Instagram Live, reacted rudely to a report claiming Finidi questioned his commitment to the national team, accusing him of choosing the matches he wants to play for Nigeria

Legit.ng reports that while many have concluded the contentious report lacked credibility, the Napoli attacker did not take it lightly, as he went on a bizarre rant on social media

FCT, Abuja - Former international, Taiwo Oloyede, has said Napoli of Italy and Super Eagles of Nigeria star striker, Victor Osimhen, must apologise to coach Finidi George.

Recall in June, Osimhen said he had “lost the respect” he had for Finidi, the recently-departed head coach of the Super Eagles.

Oloyede criticises Osimhen's "very rude" behaviour

Osimhen spoke in a live session on his known Instagram account.

He was reacting to reports which claimed the one-time Enyimba manager hinted that he (Osimhen) feigned injury to skip recent Eagles games.

But speaking in an interview with Sportsboom, Oloyede said most of the current Super Eagles players were not loyal to Finidi.

He said:

"Like Osimhen talking to Finidi George. He must come out and apologise.

"What has he done in his life that makes him better than Finidi? Is it money? Fame? Has he won the Champions League? Has he won the Nations Cup? Being the highest goal scorer in the qualifiers is not an achievement if it's not repeated in the tournament proper.

"Just because he was the highest goal scorer at his club when they won the Scudetto last season doesn't give him the right to talk to Finidi like that.

"He is very rude and going public to rant that 'Ogun' will kill somebody shows he was not brought up well. He also lacks good advisers to put him on track."

