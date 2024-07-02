Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka will turn 90 a few days from now and plans are underway to celebrate him

According to reports, over 80 schools in Nigeria will celebrate Soyinka on his big day for one month with an exhibition that includes performances, stage plays, and others

The president of IACD, Kolade Mosuro, confirmed the development to the press via a statement and shared further details

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

On Monday, July 2, a group called Initiative for Information, Arts, and Culture Development announced it had gathered over 80 schools to mark and celebrate Nobel Laureate Professor Wole Soyinka's 90th birthday.

Nobel Laureate Prof. Wole Soyinka will turn 90 next week. Photo credit: @WSoyinkaCentre

Source: Twitter

As The Punch reported, Wole Soyinka, born in 1934, would be 90 on July 13, 2024.

The Nation reported that the president of IACD, Kolade Mosuro, made this disclosure in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital, during a press briefing on events earmarked to celebrate the global icon.

The IACD boss said programmes lined up for the exhibition, includes performances, stage plays, readings, and others.

Soyinka's 90th birthday: Group plans one-month exhibition

Speaking further, he added that the one-month-long exhibition will depict and showcase the impactful life of the playwright to both students in the public and private schools within Ibadan and its environs, Daily Trust reported.

He said:

“The students will know more about Soyinka who is a patriot, advocate of fair play, dramatist, artist, guitarist, music lover and nobel laureate. The students will learn from the icon’s story of rigorous study, reflection and growth.

“The Government College, Ibadan will stage The Lion and The Jewel directed by Jumoke Sobo; Childe’s International directed by Dele Morakinyo on July 19, 2024 at Bishop Philip Academy, Aperin, Ibadan; Isara: A stage adaption of Wole Soyinka by Femi Osofisan on July 26, 2024 by 5.00 p.m. at Wole Soyinka Theatre, University of Ibadan.

“While the students would come daily, the general public could come in the afternoons and Saturdays. His life is a story of rigorous study, reflection and growth and a man of rare conscience in any part of the world.”

Nigerians react to pans for Wole Soyinka's birthday

Many took to the comment section on X and expressed their opinion on the plan for Soyinka at 90. Legit.ng captured some of their reactions below;

@Ajayiolubunmij tweeted:

"A great icon u deserve more than that."

@SOO_Opadiran tweeted:

"Well deserved. Nothing should be spared in celebrating this literary luminary."

@MrOlubabs tweeted:

"Our hero.

"We love you Prof."

@HollaNaija tweeted:

"Tinubu is one year in office. Someone should tell him."

@Joemazi3 tweeted:

"Over 200 Million can support you, but the question is, what impact does that have to do with jobless graduates?"

@BlissEdokpolor tweeted:

"He has no impact in the society."

Source: Legit.ng