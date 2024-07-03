Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

The immediate past coach of the Super Eagles, Finidi George, will reportedly be unveiled as the new Rivers United head coach.

It was gathered that Finidi has met with the Club Owner and Rivers state governor, Sim Fubara.

Finidi George will be unveiled as the new Rivers United head coach Photo credit: @NGSuperEagles

This is coming weeks after he left his post as the head coach of Nigeria’s national team following a poor performance in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers in June.

According to accredited FIFA & CAF photo-journalist, @OgaNlaMedia, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, added that former Super Eagles winger, Emmanuel Amunike might be announced as the Head Coach of Heartland FC, if the Owerri-based football club seals an Nigerian Premier Football League (NPFL) slot

