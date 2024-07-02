Team South Africa emerged as the top performer at the 23rd African Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon

Despite high expectations, Team Nigeria faced setbacks at the championships, including withdrawals by top athletes like Tobi Amusan

Following their athletic triumph, South African officials confidently asserted their dominance, declaring Nigeria unfit to qualify for the 2026 World Cup

After securing the top medals table position at the 23rd African Senior Athletics Championships in Douala, Cameroon, Team South Africa athletes and officials have advised the Super Eagles to abandon hopes of qualifying for the 2026 World Cup.

Leading up to their trip to Douala, officials from Team Nigeria had been optimistic about surpassing South Africa, citing their talented roster of athletes.

South Africa's Tiyani Mabunda is Tackled by Nigeria's Captain Photo credit: Phill Magakoe

Source: Getty Images

South African athletes aced all chances

Team Nigeria encountered multiple setbacks early in the championships.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Tobi Amusan, the world record holder in women’s 100m hurdles, withdrew due to illness.

Additionally, Ofili Favour and Rosemary Chukwuma did not compete in their 100m semifinals.

Nigeria also failed to secure gold in the men’s 4x100m relay, an event in which they were expected to excel.

Ultimately, South Africa topped the medals table with seven gold, five silver, and eight bronze medals, surpassing Nigeria’s five gold, six silver, and four bronze medals.

After the closing ceremony at Japoma Stadium, South Africans celebrated with singing and dancing, with some journalists joining the festivities.

South Africans speak on 2026 World Cup.

However, instead of focusing on their victory at the CAA African Senior Athletics Championships, some South African athletes and officials turned their discussions towards qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, as reported by The Guardian.

An official said:

"We've just defeated Nigeria in athletics here in Douala, and next year, our team (Bafana Bafana) will knock out the Super Eagles from the race to the 2026 FIFA World Cup."

Another official said:

"Despite the four-point gap between the Super Eagles and South Africa, Nigerians still believe they can secure the ticket.

"Please inform your people that the Super Eagles' journey is effectively over," remarked another official."

Another South African remarked:

"Nigeria has already missed its chance to qualify for the 2026 World Cup. Even if the Super Eagles manage to defeat us on our home turf, we will still lead Nigeria by one point.

"I doubt the Super Eagles can defeat us in the return leg. We are poised to defeat Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Rwanda, and Benin Republic.

"Your Super Eagles won't qualify. No foreign coach can turn things around for your country. Forget about the 2026 FIFA World Cup spot, concentrate on rebuilding and get ready for the 2030 World Cup."

Nigerians react

Nigerians have taken to their social media Facebook pages to react

Faruq Muhamud said:

"Just see what we have done to ourselves, our qualification is no longer in our hand,we are hoping for others to lose for we to go and they are saying we should forget about it,of course they are right,only their failure can see us through and it will be a miracle, do we even deserve to qualify."

Stephen Didanda said:

"They said the truth, Nigeria have missed their chance, but It is a big blow that up to 9 countries will be representing Africa and Nigeria will not be among, In a crucial game like world Cup qualifier, afcon qualifier, afcon and world, u dare not go their to experiment players, u can only do that in friendly matches, that's one of the reasons we may not qualify for next world Cup."

Super Eagles’ Lookman named best footballer

In another report, Ademola Lookman, the Super Eagles striker, has been crowned the ‘Best African International Footballer’ at the Ghana Football Awards.

Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian international was recognised for his significant contribution to the Super Eagles during their outing at the recently concluded African Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Code d’Ivoire and at his club in Serie A, Atalanta.

Source: Legit.ng