The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions has issued a firm deadline for Bashir Jamoh, NIMASA DG, to appear before them

Chaired by Rt. Hon. Michael Etaba Irom, the committee is investigating some claims made by the Abade-Toru Manga Community Development Initiative in a petition

The committee said Jamoh must explain why NIMASA did not establish promised skill acquisition centres in Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, and others

FCT, Abuja - The House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, led by Chairman Mike Etaba, has issued a strong warning to Dr Bashir Jamoh, Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Safety and Administration Agency (NIMASA), instructing him to appear before the committee on July 17, 2024.

This directive comes amid the committee's ongoing investigation into a petition filed by the Abade-Toru Manga Community Development Initiative on December 4, 2023.

NIMASA DG, Bashir Jamoh summoned by the House of Representatives Photo credit: @Naija_ngr/Bashir Jamoh

Source: UGC

The petition asserts that despite commitments made by the Federal Ministry of Transportation and NIMASA at the Global Maritime Security Conference 2019, they failed to implement promised educational and skills acquisition programmes in coastal communities.

Instead, resources were allegedly allocated to establish a Maritime Skill Acquisition Centre and Twin Lecture Theatre in Kaduna State.

Under its constitutional powers outlined in Sections 88 and 89 of the 1999 Constitution of Nigeria, the committee summoned Dr Jamoh to appear before it on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Etaba said:

"He is required to clarify why NIMASA did not replicate these skills acquisition centers in the states of Akwa Ibom, Cross River, Bayelsa, Delta, and Rivers where it operates."

Reps vows to arrest NIMASA boss

Etaba disclosed that if the NIMASA boss refused to honour the invitation, the Nigeria Police would be deployed to have him arrested.

Etaba said:

"Failure to comply will prompt the committee to instruct the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, to apprehend Dr. Jamoh and present him before the committee."

The committee emphasised the importance of Dr Jamoh's full cooperation during the upcoming hearing.

Source: Legit.ng