Super Eagles Coach: "Nigeria is Our Home", Sunday Oliseh Opens Up on Role He is Willing to Play
- Sunday Ogochukwu Oliseh has said he would consider a relationship with the Super Eagles of Nigeria
- Legit.ng reports that the former midfielder had a short stint in charge of the Super Eagles between July 2015 to February 2016
- Now that the NFF is in a hunt for a boss for the Nigerian national men's football team, Oliseh offered himself to the country's football governing body as the Super Eagles eye the 2026 FIFA world cup ticket
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering sports and football in Nigeria and worldwide.
FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles captain and head coach, Sunday Oliseh, has said if the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) approaches him, he is willing to offer technical help to the men’s national team free of charge.
The Super Eagles are currently without a coach following the resignation of former Nigerian international, Finidi George in June.
It remains to be seen whether the NFF will settle for a top-class foreign tactician over the class of '94 players to replace the former Enyimba boss.
Speaking in a recent interview with Elegbete TV Sports, monitored by Legit.ng, Oliseh, 49, was asked if he would take up the Super Eagles job in case he is offered.
The FIFA technical study group member replied:
“If my country tells me, ‘Sunny, we wan follow you talk’, I will discuss with them, because it is my country. I served Nigeria for 10 years non-stop, as a player, and eventually for three years as a captain. And in those 10 years, not once did I come late as a player, not once did I have a disciplinary problem.
“So, that shows the commitment I have to serving my country.”
The ex-Fortuna Sittard of Netherlands manager added:
“Maybe one of the reasons why I like Nigeria is that in spite of all those ones who make noise on social media, there are still so many who are appreciative of what we did for the country.
“Nigeria is our home. If we can’t serve Nigeria directly, we can serve indirectly.
“If Nigeria comes to me and say ‘we are playing this game, can you please give us a technical analysis of how the opponent plays as that is your expertise?’ I will do it without asking for one Euro, especially now, because Nigeria needs to qualify for the 2026 world cup.”
Oliseh criticises Mikel Obi
Legit.ng earlier reported that Oliseh criticised his compatriot, Mikel Obi, for some of the comments made on his podcasts.
Citing a popular 2023 interview with English football icon, Rio Ferdinand, where Mikel talked about ‘black tax’ — an unstructured financial burden usually placed on a successful person by members of their extended family, Oliseh berated the Olympic bronze medalist for ‘humiliating’ his family.
