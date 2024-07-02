Dora Akunyili's Daughter, Other Nigerian Elected Alumni Board Member of Harvard Kennedy School
- Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States has elected Ijeoma Akunyili and seven others as alumni board members
- Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of NAFDAC and other Nigerian, Orondaam Otto, made the team
- HKS urged the eight board members to work towards strengthening alumni engagement with one another and the school
United States - Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been elected as an alumni board member of Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States.
Akunyili and seven other alumni including another Nigerian, Orondaam Otto were elected to the Board and their terms started on Monday, July 1, 2024.
This was disclosed in a statement on the university website with the title: Alumni Board Elections Results 2024, congratulating the newest members of the HKS Alumni Board.
“HKS the degree-program and professional and lifelong learning alumni are represented by a board that comprises 22 volunteer members who work to strengthen connections among HKS alumni across the globe. The alumni board currently comprises 16 elected members and six appointed members.
“The alumni board is made up of several working committees which focus on engagement, connections, celebration and recognition, Board governance, and communications."
The Board members are:
- Ijeoma Akunyili MPA/ID 2002
Jersey City, New Jersey, USA
- Judith Bunnell MPP 1984
Washington, DC, USA
- Susan Davenport NSF 2021
Gainesville, Virginia, USA
- Duriya Farooqui MPA/ID 2001
Atlanta, Georgia, USA
- Orondaam Otto MC/MPA 2022
Lagos, Nigeria
- Khatuna Salukvadze MPA 2004
Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA and Tbilisi, Georgia
- Corina Santangelo MPA 1999
Mexico City, Mexico
- Dwiti Vikramaditya MC/MPA 2023
New Delhi, India
