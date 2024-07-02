Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States has elected Ijeoma Akunyili and seven others as alumni board members

Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of NAFDAC and other Nigerian, Orondaam Otto, made the team

HKS urged the eight board members to work towards strengthening alumni engagement with one another and the school

United States - Ijeoma, the first daughter of the late Dora Akunyili, former director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has been elected as an alumni board member of Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in the United States.

Akunyili and seven other alumni including another Nigerian, Orondaam Otto were elected to the Board and their terms started on Monday, July 1, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement on the university website with the title: Alumni Board Elections Results 2024, congratulating the newest members of the HKS Alumni Board.

“HKS the degree-program and professional and lifelong learning alumni are represented by a board that comprises 22 volunteer members who work to strengthen connections among HKS alumni across the globe. The alumni board currently comprises 16 elected members and six appointed members.

“The alumni board is made up of several working committees which focus on engagement, connections, celebration and recognition, Board governance, and communications."

The Board members are:

Ijeoma Akunyili MPA/ID 2002

Jersey City, New Jersey, USA

Judith Bunnell MPP 1984

Washington, DC, USA

Susan Davenport NSF 2021

Gainesville, Virginia, USA

Duriya Farooqui MPA/ID 2001

Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Orondaam Otto MC/MPA 2022

Lagos, Nigeria

Khatuna Salukvadze MPA 2004

Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA and Tbilisi, Georgia

Corina Santangelo MPA 1999

Mexico City, Mexico

Dwiti Vikramaditya MC/MPA 2023

New Delhi, India

Nigerians selected in top 30 Architecture students in New Zealand

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the list of the top 30 students in the Architecture Engineering and construction management industry sector in New Zealand has emerged.

Two Nigerian students, Angela Odiete and Oludolapo Olanrewajun made the list and were also listed among the top 10 students in construction management in the country.

The organisers gave the Nigerians an all-expense paid trip to Christ Church to compete in a 3-day client brief challenge

Source: Legit.ng