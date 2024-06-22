Former Nigerian international footballer Ogenyi Onazi has lost his sister-in-law in a fatal auto crash

Onazi said a truck driver without control crushed the car his brother was driving with his wife with other cars

He disclosed that while his sister-in-law died on the spot, his brother had been arranged for surgery due to several dislocated joints

FCT, Abuja - Former Super Eagles midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi, has highlighted the situation plaguing the Nigerian roads as a truck driver crushed his sister-in-law and left his brother, Oche Thompson, severely injured.

Onazi said his elder brother was driving with his wife when a truck without control crushed more than 10 cars.

He said his brother's wife died on the spot while his brother managed to survive with several dislocated joints and has been arranged for surgery.

The Italian Serie D club Avezzano midfielder made this known via his Instagram handle on Friday, June 21.

“On Tuesday 18th at about 4pm, my elder brother was driving with his wife to visit someone, on the traffic then came this truck loaded with fertilizer without control to crash more than 10 cars killed my brother's wife instantly and my brother managed to survive with several dislocated joint arranged for surgery, with other people dead.”

He lamented that it was discovered after interrogation that the driver does not have a proper driving license and he was driving the truck to destroy lives.

Onazi called on the Federal government and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to intervene because trucks and tank drivers have been killing a lot of people because of reckless driving.

“Driving in Nigeria you will know that a lot of people driving on the road don’t have proper driving knowledge. Lately, trucks and tank drivers have been killing a lot of people because of reckless driving.”

