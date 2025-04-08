Dr Tope Fasua said N2,500 can buy a meal at a popular restaurant in the Lekki Phase 1 area of Lagos state

Fasua, who is President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, stated this while defending the value of the naira

According to Fasua, many people have sent him videos from Lagos to Maiduguri that they ate with N1,500

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Lagos state - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Special Adviser on Economic Affairs, Dr Tope Fasua, has insisted that 1,500 Naira (around $1) can still feed a person in Nigeria.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu's aide defended the purchasing power of the naira despite its exchange rate exceeding N1,500 to $1.

Tope Fasua says his statement has been misquoted and sensationalised. Photo credit: @f0361c5daa5d470/@officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Fasua explained that in the Nigerian context, even small amounts of foreign currency translate to substantial value, stating that meals can still be purchased for as low as N1,500.

The presidential aide explained that he is not denying the existence of poverty in the country.

As reported by The Punch, Fasua stated this during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

“As against those that have been misquoting and sensationalizing, nobody is saying that there’s no poverty in Nigeria. In fact, luckily for me, I got people sending videos from Lagos to Maiduguri, saying that they actually ate for N1,500 yesterday.

He said he found out that N2,500 could buy a meal in a popular restaurant in Lekki, Lagos state.

“I was somewhere in Lekki yesterday, precisely Black Bell. I saw that someone could eat for N2,500. N2,500, even in Lekki Phase 1. I mean, I didn’t know where to go. Someone just took me there because I had another interview.”

Nigerians react to Tinubu's aide claim that 2,500 can get a meal

@AnnOnianwa

Is it the same black bell restaurant or another one. Sabi he ate the food, he should have posted it so we can see what he ate at blackbell for 2,500. A spoon of rice at mama put is 500N, like all aides, he is paid to justify his principal action not minding that it does more harm.

@kutman_26

This guy is talking as if is only food is the problem in this country, what of the other bills. Go to that restaurant and buy the food and do the video.

@kaypac_t

A decent meal with protein in Blackbell lekki is nothing less than 6,000 naira.

These guys are far away from people's reality and these are the guys that briefs the presidency about the state of grassroot economy.

Omoooooo

@AnnOnianwa

And this is the aide on economic affairs, no wonder our economy is in shambles. Those in government live and rule in an utopia cos they are zillion light years away from the reality on ground. Now we can see why our economy is in such poor state!

Naira experiences biggest fall in 2025

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian naira hit its lowest in 30 days on Thursday, April 3, 2025, in the official Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM).

CBN data shows that the naira depreciated to N1,569 per dollar from N1,534 the previous day.

The depreciation is the lowest the local currency has gone in over 30 days as analysts fear it might fall off the N1,500 ceiling against the dollar.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng