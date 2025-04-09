Air Algeria has joined the list of foreign airlines operating in Nigeria with its inaugural flight recently

To ensure smooth operation in Nigeria it the airline has also begun a partnership with SAHCO for full ground handling

The partnership includes services, such as ramp handling, baggage and cargo services, passenger assistance, and aircraft cleaning

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Air Algeria has commenced flight operations in Nigeria, making its maiden flight on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

Skyway Aviation Handling Company (SAHCO), one of Nigeria’s leading ground handling firms, has secured a comprehensive contract to provide ground handling services for Air Algeria.

Air Algeria begins direct flights in Nigeria Photo credit: nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

Ground handling in aviation refers to the wide range of services provided to facilitate an aircraft flight or aircraft ground repositioning, preparation for and upon conclusion of a flight, which will include both customer service and ramp service functions.

Air Algeria picks SAHCO for ground services

According to a statement issued by Adetola Uansohia, SAHCO’s Head of Corporate Communications, under the agreement, SAHCO will deliver a wide range of services to the Algerian flag carrier, including ramp handling, passenger and baggage services, cargo operations, and aircraft cleaning, Punch reports.

He added that the contract covers twice-weekly flights between Algiers and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

The statement reads:

“The company has been awarded a comprehensive ground handling contract to provide ground handling services to Air Algeria’s flights from Abuja to Algiers twice a week.

“Under this new agreement, SAHCO will provide an array of ground handling services for Air Algeria, including ramp handling, passenger services, baggage handling, cargo handling, aircraft cleaning, and more. SAHCO’s experienced team and state-of-the-art equipment are fully equipped to meet the unique needs of Air Algeria’s operations, ensuring seamless and efficient turnarounds at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

“We are thrilled to partner with Air Algeria on this important venture.”

Air Algeria will fly Abuja to Algeria's twice a week Photo credit: Nurphoto

Source: Getty Images

SAHCO CEO excited

SAHCO’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Adenike Aboderin, has welcomed the partnership, describing it as a reflection of the company’s consistent performance and reliability.

She said:

“This contract win reflects the trust and confidence that Air Algeria has in our capabilities. We are committed to delivering the highest quality of service to support their operations, ensuring safe, timely, and efficient ground handling for their flights.

“SAHCO has a proven track record of providing top-tier ground handling services to major airlines operating in Nigeria. The company is known for its dedication to safety, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

"With the addition of Air Algeria to its growing list of clients, SAHCO continues to strengthen its position as a leading ground handling service provider in the region.”

Italian airline begins international flights in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Neos Airlines has commenced direct flight services from Milan to the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The airline, a major Italian carrier, promised to make safety and beating deadlines a priority in its operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Festus Keyamo, said the new airline will boost job creation in Nigeria for Nigerians.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng