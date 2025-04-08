A Nigerian man who lives abroad says he has not visited home since he relocated to the foreign land

The man said he has lived abroad for 15 years and that he is currently 45 years old and still unmarried

However, he said that despite the difficulties of living abroad, he has been able to achieve some things, including owning a filling station

A Nigerian man who has lived abroad for several years has come out to share his experiences.

According to the man who spoke in a trending YouTube video, he has lived abroad for 15 years.

According to the man, he has lived in Italy for 15 years. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

The video was posted by Italian Davido, who goes about sharing the experiences of Nigerians living in Europe.

According to the man, he lives in Italy, where he has resided since he moved to Europe.

Man builds filling station after living abroad for 15 years

He said he has lived in Italy for 15 years, noting that he has not visited Nigeria since he relocated.

The man revealed that he is currently 45 years old, but he is not married.

The man said his filling station would open soon. Photo credit: YouTube/Italian Davido.

Source: Youtube

He said life in Italy is not easy, noting that he would not have relocated if he had known.

But he said he has achieved some things, including the fact that his filling station in Nigeria would soon open.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as Nigerian man shares his experience in Italy

@richardadzepong2994 said:

"Experience indeed is the best teacher this man is speaking nothing but the truth."

@kingsley247 said:

"This guy too correct. I like his personality. He is a real man with discipline."

@Sorrie75 said:

"Chai, this man is full of life experiences thank you obio for this wonderful video, is a fan from Spain thanks bro."

@JonathanAyando said:

"Na intelligent man dey speak so. He make a lot of sense. Nice interview. Good job Italian Davido."

@lydia8322 said:

"I just watched a very honest and wise man but he shouldn't wait too much before he gets married because time is going."

@hannahackerman5017 said:

"This man here has said it all. The best wisdom and real talk ever .. He said ripe vegetable makes the soup sweeter. All those childish men looking at age and nyash should gather here. In fact men who go solibat are the real gods."

@AfricanGorilla said:

"Me too o. I never knack since 2018 becos of the wahala wey our women dey put person for abroad. I don try 2 times to love naija woman abroad but na oyibo police dem go call for you in the end. Now I just want peace o! No knacking, no wahala! Soap dey work too!"

@t-rext-rex1824 said:

"There's never a time for marriage. Marry whenever you are ready."

Lady who got married to Italian may shares experience

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady said that before she got married, she thought her marriage would make her a rich woman.

She said she was reasoning that marrying a white man could make her financially secure, but the notion was a lie.

The lady said what people think about life in Europe is mostly not true, as many misrepresent facts of life there.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng