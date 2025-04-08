Verydarkman's friend and singer Dkokopee has shared a fun video to celebrate the social media critic on his birthday

Dkokopee also penned a birthday message to Verydarkman, who has remained offline for 24 hours

Verydarkman's birthday celebration comes amid reports of the popular critic being deported from China

Upcoming singer Dkokope, who is a friend of Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, on Tuesday, April 8, celebrated the social media critic as he clocked a new age.

Dkokopee, who has firmly stood by Verydarkman amid criticisms, shared a video capturing different clips of Verydarkman showing his fun side as he marked his birthday.

Fans join Dkokopee to celebrate Verydarkman amid deportation saga. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

The singer also included a hilarious voice over of how he met VDM, while vowing to continue to save the critic from any one who thinks he is mad.

Penning a birthday message to Verydarkman, Dkokopee wrote,

"Darki I just say make I tell them this story as I join millions around the world to celebrate you my gee , Powerssss, Force , moral, The RATEL himself @verydarkblackman May God continue to do what he does best , and I will continue to do make sure I save you from anyone who thinks you are mad I wish you long life and more morals to execute your dreams , may your heart be big enough to help the world soon.. Their mama , Anybody when play , Spoil their Gen !!!"

As of the time this report was published, Verydarkman has remained offline for 24 hours.

This comes after Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in a video, claimed Verydarkman was deported from China.

Fans celebrate VDM on social media on his birthday. Credit: verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Watch video Dkokopee shared as he celebrates VDM on his birthday below:

Fans celebrate VDM on birthday

Legit.ng compiled some of the birthday messages, fans and followers pen to VDM, read them below:

perfectquieen said:

"Happy birthday to our Ratel king."

emm4nails_owerrinails reacted:

"Happy birthday to you king VDM."

maestroyung said:

"Happy birthday ratel king Gods blessings always and ancestral blessings all round."

queenokoro28 wrote:

"Interesting story Our Ratel himself 🙌.... Happy birthday."

slimking_welwyn said:

"Presido with a good heart..man of the highest integrity .. birthday blessings."

sugarboy_me reacted:

U see dat kick is called kick my enemies in kunfu style. Happy birthday VDM."

cbnlcomedy said:

"Many more years to celebrate with good health and happiness Ratel presido More power to you."

bamhen2 wrote:

"Na only VDM for use singlet enter flight go anywhere him want Happy birthday VDM."

oronsayenosakhare commented:

"Tomorrow is my birthday o Grand Ratel indeed."

trustabokwara said:

"Happy birthday VDM wull and pray God keep you ongoing and provide for you as you have a large heart to help others."

faithfuljoseph_ said:

"Happy blessed birthday presido with the big machine may God uphold u will not dash ur feet Love you bunch."

bennchuks said:

"Why VDM neva post since yesterday, I hope he Is doing fine, happy birthday to US."

Source: Legit.ng