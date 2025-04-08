VDM Remains Offline As Dkokopee, Fans Celebrate His Birthday Online With Fun Video: “Ratel Presido”
- Verydarkman's friend and singer Dkokopee has shared a fun video to celebrate the social media critic on his birthday
- Dkokopee also penned a birthday message to Verydarkman, who has remained offline for 24 hours
- Verydarkman's birthday celebration comes amid reports of the popular critic being deported from China
Upcoming singer Dkokope, who is a friend of Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, on Tuesday, April 8, celebrated the social media critic as he clocked a new age.
Dkokopee, who has firmly stood by Verydarkman amid criticisms, shared a video capturing different clips of Verydarkman showing his fun side as he marked his birthday.
The singer also included a hilarious voice over of how he met VDM, while vowing to continue to save the critic from any one who thinks he is mad.
Penning a birthday message to Verydarkman, Dkokopee wrote,
"Darki I just say make I tell them this story as I join millions around the world to celebrate you my gee , Powerssss, Force , moral, The RATEL himself @verydarkblackman May God continue to do what he does best , and I will continue to do make sure I save you from anyone who thinks you are mad I wish you long life and more morals to execute your dreams , may your heart be big enough to help the world soon.. Their mama , Anybody when play , Spoil their Gen !!!"
As of the time this report was published, Verydarkman has remained offline for 24 hours.
This comes after Nollywood actor Uche Maduagwu, in a video, claimed Verydarkman was deported from China.
Watch video Dkokopee shared as he celebrates VDM on his birthday below:
Fans celebrate VDM on birthday
Legit.ng compiled some of the birthday messages, fans and followers pen to VDM, read them below:
perfectquieen said:
"Happy birthday to our Ratel king."
emm4nails_owerrinails reacted:
"Happy birthday to you king VDM."
maestroyung said:
"Happy birthday ratel king Gods blessings always and ancestral blessings all round."
queenokoro28 wrote:
"Interesting story Our Ratel himself 🙌.... Happy birthday."
slimking_welwyn said:
"Presido with a good heart..man of the highest integrity .. birthday blessings."
sugarboy_me reacted:
U see dat kick is called kick my enemies in kunfu style. Happy birthday VDM."
cbnlcomedy said:
"Many more years to celebrate with good health and happiness Ratel presido More power to you."
bamhen2 wrote:
"Na only VDM for use singlet enter flight go anywhere him want Happy birthday VDM."
oronsayenosakhare commented:
"Tomorrow is my birthday o Grand Ratel indeed."
trustabokwara said:
"Happy birthday VDM wull and pray God keep you ongoing and provide for you as you have a large heart to help others."
faithfuljoseph_ said:
"Happy blessed birthday presido with the big machine may God uphold u will not dash ur feet Love you bunch."
bennchuks said:
"Why VDM neva post since yesterday, I hope he Is doing fine, happy birthday to US."
Source: Legit.ng
