A cleric who flew Air Peace from London Gatwick Airport to Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos has broken silence on the trip

The apostle admitted being apprehensive about flying with Air Peace as a result of an unpleasant experience with another airline in the past

The man, who flew with his wife, detailed their experience with Air Peace, including how they were treated aboard the flight and the meals they were served

Apostle Kolade Olamide Oladipo Akin, a Nigerian cleric, has scored Air Peace high after flying with the airline from London Gatwick Airport to Lagos on April 3.

In a Facebook post, Apostle Kolade noted that he had travelled the London to Lagos route several times since 1991.

Apostle Kolade said he was apprehensive booking the flight. Photo Credit: Aaron Foster, Facebook/Kolade Olamide Oladipo Akin

Source: Getty Images

Apostle Kolade's fears about Air Peace

Apostle Kolade admitted his fears about using Air Peace by virtue of an unpleasant encounter he had years ago with another airline. He said he could not tell his wife about his apprehension. In his words:

"Having travelled severally since 1991 on London/Lagos route I want to start by stating the obvious apprehension I had even booking this flight. This was based on my last experience with Arik Air several years ago.

"It took me two weeks of getting to the point of payment while booking and then I would close the transaction. I eventually summoned up courage to book and pay. From the point of confirmation of the ticket everything seemed okay but I was somehow still expecting something to pop out of the blues and confirm the doubt that was lurking somewhere in a part of my heart..."

How the apostle and wife were treated

Apostle Kolawole shared how the staff treated him and his wife. He admitted he expected a rowdy scene at the check-in desk, but the reverse was the case.

"The staff that included Nigerians were courteous, polite and jovial. It was over in about 10 minutes and the journey was confirmed. Boarding was quick, smooth and excellently organised.

"The aircraft was a Boeing 787 and it was a great aircraft. The air host and hostesses were extremely friendly and helpful..."

Apostle Kolawole said he was highly impressed with the staff's general conduct and commended Air Peace for the various meals they were served.

While also hailing the airline for its cheaper airfare, he praised Nigerian passengers for being orderly.

"I would not fail to mention the passengers who were impeccable in their behaviour. They made Nigeria proud by queuing up and following instructions. I saw a full set of posh people and I was proud to be a Nigerian. On the plane I saw people following instructions and helping one another. I want to plead with other Nigerians to maintain this level of support for our own."

The cleric shared pictures showing the edibles they enjoyed during the flight.

The apostle's experience stirred reactions

Tim Femi Oladipo said:

"I must say that I am loving this and proud of the financial disruption AirPeace has brought to the Sherlock airlines. In fact the food is enticing! But they would have to promise me a lifetime gold membership and international lounge access to change from Virgin o. Ah! Been flying Virgin since 1996 ever since I boycotted BA."

Dupe Ade said:

"We commend this to God as the way forward for our nation!

"Thanks for sharing…. We pray that the fare and quality practices are sustainable and even improved upon in Jesus name.✝️"

Femi Michael Adewoyin said:

"This is an encouraging report. We are back on our track to greatness!"

Onyinye Jane Onabu said:

"Thank God for Nigeria.

"We continue to hold on to God.

"What a good news.

"Welcome home beloved family. ❤️"

Dele Olawanle said:

"Good one and more grace to Air Peace. On a lighter note, Arsenal supporters with their love for CHEAP stuffs and cut-price players."

Shumirai Tsitsi Mazombe said:

"Ohhhh....this is beautiful. My body got tingles reading this. Thank you for sharing this. May the best continue to arise for Nigeria . Nigeria, you are blessed ❤️."

Legit.ng reported that a man had shared his food experience after flying from London to Lagos airport.

Lady shares experience with Air Peace

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady who flew from Lagos to London via Air Peace had shared her experience.

She elaborated on the cost of her ticket, a sum of N886,600, and expressed her satisfaction with the value. The lady said the amount was significantly lower than what she would have paid with other competing airlines.

She praised the airline’s adherence to the schedule, emphasising that the flight departed and arrived precisely on time, which greatly contributed to her journey's overall positive impression.

Source: Legit.ng