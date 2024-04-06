A family has been thrown into mourning after two brothers riding on a motorcycle were crushed to death in Ondo state

The tragic incident happened after the motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck on Saturday, April 6

The remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue at the General Hospital Mortuary, Ore

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ore, Ondo state - A truck conveying sand has crushed two brothers riding on a motorcycle to death in Ore, Odigbo local government area of Ondo state.

It was gathered that the tragic incident occurred in the Idi Mango area along the Ore-Okitipupa Expressway on Saturday, April 6.

Remains have been deposited at the morgue Note: Photo used for illustration purpose Photo Credit: Olukayode Jaiyeola/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

How 2 brothers were crushed to death

According to The Nation, witnesses said the brothers slipped while attempting to overtake the truck and rammed into the truck coming from the opposite direction.

The truck driver reportedly ran away to avoid being lynched and reported himself to the police in Ore, The Punch reports.

“The motorcycle slipped and rammed into the truck which was coming from Okitipupa. The two boys who are siblings died on the spot. The driver of the truck ran away while the truck was taken to the police station in Ore.”

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ondo state, Ezekiel Son’Allah disclosed that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the morgue at the General Hospital Mortuary, Ore.

Son’Allah warned drivers to avoid dangerous overtaking when driving.

“Two people died in the accident, and it was a result of wrong overtaking and speed limit violation.”

Mechanic’s car crushes mother, 2 children to death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a woman and her two children were killed after a car rammed into them in the Ajamgbadi area of Lagos state.

The tragic incident occurred on Saturday, December 2, 2023, around 8:30pm at 77 bus stop, Shibiri Imude road, Ajamgbadi, Lagos.

An eyewitness explained that the car was on top speed when it crushed the woman and her two children to death.

Source: Legit.ng