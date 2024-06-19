The NFF has refuted media reports that it has banned Victor Osimhen from the Super Eagles team

Legit.ng reports that the NFF spoke on Wednesday night, June 19, through Mohammed Sanusi, its general secretary

Osimhen has been in the news lately for his sensational outburst against former Super Eagles manager, Finidi George and his (Osimhen's) critics

FCT, Abuja - The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Wednesday night, June 19, described as outright falsehood reports in some online publications that it has slammed a ban on Super Eagles’ star forward, Victor Osimhen.

The reports claimed the NFF banned the Napoli star from the senior national team for his social media outburst recently.

But the NFF general secretary, Mohammed Sanusi, expressed amazement at the reports, saying the federation has neither instructed a process nor has a process been concluded to ban Osimhen from the national team.

The NFF said:

“The NFF hereby implores the media to join hands with the body to positively resolve issues and then focus on the big picture all the time, rather than needlessly escalate certain matters.

"There was no official communication from the NFF, yet some persons have gone to town to talk about a ban on Osimhen from the national team. This is not good at all."

The NFF added:

“Our focus presently is to resolve all matters around the Super Eagles and be able to look ahead with confidence to the 2025 AFCON qualifiers and the remaining six matches of the 2026 FIFA world cup qualification series.

“This is not the time to spread falsehood and foul the public space the more.”

