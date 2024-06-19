In a shocking display of insensitivity, Senator Ifeanyi Ubah's media team has been accused of politicizing the recent violent incident in his hometown, which resulted in the loss of life. Despite the state government's collaborative efforts with security agencies to bring the perpetrators to justice, Ubah's team has allegedly been spreading blame and exploiting the situation for political gain.

Governor Charles Soludo's administration has been working tirelessly to combat insecurity in the state, engaging stakeholders and implementing measures such as state vigilante groups and a joint security strike force. However, Ubah's alleged actions have been deemed a brazen attempt to score cheap political points at the expense of the victims and their families.

The people of Anambra State have united in condemning Ubah's actions, urging him to cease his political exploitation and show respect for the deceased and their loved ones. The state remains committed to bringing the perpetrators to justice and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed here are those of the author, Olawale Oladapo, a financial consultant and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of Legit.ng."

[Sponsored]

Source: Legit.ng