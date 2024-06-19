The recent reports have revealed that the NFF is set to commence disciplinary proceedings against Osimhen over his verbal attack on Finidi George

According to the NFF, Osimhen reacted to a fake and misleading report, which he didn't confirm before dragging Finidi

The football body stated that Osimhen crossed the line with his outburst, stirring reactions from Nigerians

Following Victor Osimhen's viral outburst at former manager Finidi George, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed in a recent report that it would charge the Napoli star for improper conduct.

Recall that Finidi, who tendered his resignation letter, was called out by Osimhen, who was angry over claims that the former coach questioned his commitment to the Super Eagles.

NFF says Osimhen must apologise for his actions. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @ng_supereagles

Source: Twitter

According to the reports, the NFF president, Ibrahim Muse Guseu, has spoken with the striker about his outburst, and Finidi also reached out to him.

Osimhen was said to have reacted to a fake and misleading report, which he didn’t confirm before going public.

According to a member of the NFF board, Osimhen would be used as an example to prevent others from doing the same in future.

"He crossed the line with his outburst even when Finidi called him to explain he still didn’t deem it fit to retract his statements. We won’t condone that and after the Salah break, we will sit on the issue. I can tell you he won’t be in the team until he says sorry for his actions”, he concluded.

People react to NFF's update

Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:

lunnagram_:

"Who loose abeg???? That’s how they’ll kill the national team with their mumu politics."

iam_chuksfrank:

"If nah me be him I will quit from National Team."

bad_boywzzy:

"Personally I think he should just do so. Cos he’s career depends, right now he’s leaving Napoli with no major big club coming to sign him at the moment. So portraying this attitude isn’t going to help at all. My opinion sha but e no matter."

teewhy_alcantara:

"Take it all you leave it.. finidi is wrong, Victor is wrong.. if it has been the likes or Pep, Don Carlos, special one, Ferguson that has called victor out or make the same statement finidi made abeg victor, will he came out to lash out."

big_city27:

"This is the reason most of them refuse to play for Nigeria or represent Nigeria. They should keep making them wear other countries uniform. Smh."

Finidi reacts to Osimhen's outburst

Legit.ng also reported that Finidi George responded to Osimhen’s viral video, in which he denied accusations of faking an injury to avoid participation in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Finidi refuted ever making such a statement and expected Osimhen to have handled the situation differently.

"Osimhen should have reached out to him first to find out if he did say, what he was alleged to have said," journalist Colin Udoh said.

Source: Legit.ng