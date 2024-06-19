Finidi vs Osimhen: NFF to Take Disciplinary Actions Against Super Eagles Star Over Improper Conduct
- The recent reports have revealed that the NFF is set to commence disciplinary proceedings against Osimhen over his verbal attack on Finidi George
- According to the NFF, Osimhen reacted to a fake and misleading report, which he didn't confirm before dragging Finidi
- The football body stated that Osimhen crossed the line with his outburst, stirring reactions from Nigerians
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
Following Victor Osimhen's viral outburst at former manager Finidi George, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) revealed in a recent report that it would charge the Napoli star for improper conduct.
Recall that Finidi, who tendered his resignation letter, was called out by Osimhen, who was angry over claims that the former coach questioned his commitment to the Super Eagles.
According to the reports, the NFF president, Ibrahim Muse Guseu, has spoken with the striker about his outburst, and Finidi also reached out to him.
"U created cults and ran 4 beer parlour tours": Mc Morris finishes Basketmouth & Bovi, shares details
Osimhen was said to have reacted to a fake and misleading report, which he didn’t confirm before going public.
According to a member of the NFF board, Osimhen would be used as an example to prevent others from doing the same in future.
"He crossed the line with his outburst even when Finidi called him to explain he still didn’t deem it fit to retract his statements. We won’t condone that and after the Salah break, we will sit on the issue. I can tell you he won’t be in the team until he says sorry for his actions”, he concluded.
People react to NFF's update
Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions, read them below:
lunnagram_:
"Who loose abeg???? That’s how they’ll kill the national team with their mumu politics."
iam_chuksfrank:
"If nah me be him I will quit from National Team."
bad_boywzzy:
"Personally I think he should just do so. Cos he’s career depends, right now he’s leaving Napoli with no major big club coming to sign him at the moment. So portraying this attitude isn’t going to help at all. My opinion sha but e no matter."
teewhy_alcantara:
"Take it all you leave it.. finidi is wrong, Victor is wrong.. if it has been the likes or Pep, Don Carlos, special one, Ferguson that has called victor out or make the same statement finidi made abeg victor, will he came out to lash out."
big_city27:
"This is the reason most of them refuse to play for Nigeria or represent Nigeria. They should keep making them wear other countries uniform. Smh."
Finidi reacts to Osimhen's outburst
Legit.ng also reported that Finidi George responded to Osimhen’s viral video, in which he denied accusations of faking an injury to avoid participation in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers.
Finidi refuted ever making such a statement and expected Osimhen to have handled the situation differently.
"Osimhen should have reached out to him first to find out if he did say, what he was alleged to have said," journalist Colin Udoh said.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Olumide Alake (Entertainment Editor) Olumide Alake is a Lifestyle and Entertainment Journalist with 6 years of experience in news media. He holds an awarded certificate from the Editorial CDS during his service year. He has worked with some online media outfits notable are Naijaloaded, Jaguda, Kemifilani. Olumide bagged an award for the best exclusive article at Legit.ng and Best Entertainer Editor 2023. Contact: olumide.alake@corp.legit.ng