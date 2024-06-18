Embattled Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen recently trended on social media as clips of him visiting his primary school where his career as a footballer started went viral

In the trending video, the Super Eagles striker was seen carrying his African Footballer of the Year award along with him

The video of Osimhen visiting his primary school at Olusosun came days after his massive social media outburst with the former Super Eagles manager, Finidi George

Days after his massive social media outburst, embattled Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen is trending online again as clips of him visiting his primary school at Olusosun go viral.

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Victor Osimhen went on IG live to lambast former Super Eagles manager Finidi George.

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen sparks reactions online with a clip of him visiting his old area before becoming a star trend. Credit: @victorosimhen9

He slammed the coach, noting that he would never respect him again for allegedly lying against him.

However, recent clips of Victor Osimhen visiting his roots where his footballing career started have gone viral.

Osimhen takes his CAF Awards home

In the trending clip, the Super Eagles striker presented his CAF Player of The Year Award to his childhood coaches and old friends.

The clips have stirred massive reactions on social media, as netizens taunted the footballer. After his recent social media outburst, he was accused of trying to fix his image.

See the trending clip below:

Comments trail Osimhen's visit to Olusosun

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the striker's visit to his childhood area:

@MIKEchandize:

"We're never forgetting the little beginning of Victor Osimhen. Inspiring from Victor Osimhen. ‘There's no limit to what you can achieve only if you'll hold on and keep working it out."

@JohnpaulFrank17:

"This is why I keep loving his lifestyle."

@Melosoj:

"Man want to motivate boys from the street."

@AsangaSavi76625:

"No matter where you go always remember home."

@CarterNoris:

"This is just a media stunt... We all know his career is over... Even if findi was wrong his manager was the worst. No big clubs will take him seriously. He has also given his racist club reasons not to like him now."

@damilare_alo:

"E no carry all hin gold chain for neck and wrist brother no wan lose guard."

@sabi_Boy26:

"I love proud moments like this."

@Og_Adetomiwa:

"This man understands PR well well."

@tobilob27800102:

"Never despise the days of little beginning."

Victor Osimhen Prostrates to Greet His Former School Teacher

Legit.ng recalls reporting when the Super Eagles striker visited his childhood school teacher, Augustina Atanda.

The video of the Napoli striker going on all fours to greet his former teacher went viral online as netizens hailed the footballer's humility.

In the viral clip, Osimhen revealed how Mrs Augustina Atanda convinced his father to allow him to play football professionally.

Source: Legit.ng