Super Eagles' coach Finidi George has come under intense criticism following the defeat to Benin Republic

Hours after the game ended, Nigerian football lovers have taken over Finidi George's social media pages

While many slammed the Super Eagles coach, others are calling for his immediate sack as Nigeria's chances of playing in the 2026 World Cup become slimmer

Nigeria's Super Eagles coach, Finidi George, has incurred the wrath of Nigerian football fans after losing the 2026 World Cup Qualifying match against the 97th globally rated Benin Republic on Monday, June 10.

Following the defeat, Nigerians stormed Finidi's social media page to express their disappointment, while others demanded his immediate sacking as the country’s national football team coach.

Nigerian football fans demand Finidi George sack. Credit: @ng|_supereagles/Oganlamedia

Source: Instagram

Highlights from the match showed the Super Eagles had initially taken the lead with a strike from Club Brugge’s Raphael Onyedika. However, Benin Republic made an unexpected comeback to win the match.

The recent loss to the Benin Republic marks a continuation of Nigeria’s struggles in the World Cup qualifiers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Under Finidi, the Super Eagles have recorded one draw against South Africa and one loss against the Benin Republic.

Nigerians flood Finidi George's Instagram page

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, as netizens called the coach unprintable names while others called for his sack. Meanwhile, 'sack Finidi George' is trending on X.

i_am_thebiggestboss:

"Lazy youth... kindly resign before Ogun Kpaiiii Ur mumu life....see your head like head of state."

xargarh:

"Coach with no tactics is zero We suppose win that match yesterday at least 4:2. that means you are not qualify to be super eagles coach at all."

kiki_of_miami:

"Wetin go make me happy now na to hear say them don sack you."

josephcreed10:

"Rodney of Nigeria God abeg."

josephcreed10:

"You have finished us resign and give us peace abeg."

itedjereufuoma123:

"U and your family nor go see peace until u quit super eagle."

itedjereufuoma123:

"U better resing from the super eagle raod side coach."

reachvictoramoz:

"Go to hell."

reachvictoramoz:

"I know say you dey behind the departure of Jose Paseiro, u no fit ever do like am mumu."

christianahcharley:

"Make I remind you this morning say naa God go punish you."

mosesjossy96:

"See coach head like mirror of the world, abeg pack ur load comot for super eagles."

Psquare's old song about Finidi George trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Nigerians have dug up an old music video by Psqure from 2007 with lyrics about Finidi George.

The song titled Temptation saw Psquare singing about some Nigerian footballers, including the Super Eagles' current coach.

Reacting to the video, a netizen said:

"Psqaure saw the future."

Source: Legit.ng