The Nigeria Football Federation has announced a plan to employ a foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles following the national team's poor performance at the recent outing for the World Cup qualifier.

The plan to employ a foreign technical adviser is currently threatening Finidi George's contract as the team's technical coach.

Finidi George has only played two matches as the national team coach but has not secured a win in any of them. The former Nigerian international drew South Africa at home and lost to Benin Republic in the away match.

