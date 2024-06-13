BREAKING: Finidi George In or Out? NFF Announces 3 Resolutions on Super Eagles
The Nigeria Football Federation has announced a plan to employ a foreign technical adviser for the Super Eagles following the national team's poor performance at the recent outing for the World Cup qualifier.
The plan to employ a foreign technical adviser is currently threatening Finidi George's contract as the team's technical coach.
Finidi George has only played two matches as the national team coach but has not secured a win in any of them. The former Nigerian international drew South Africa at home and lost to Benin Republic in the away match.
