Finidi George's confidant has disclosed the two significant reasons that influenced the sudden resignation of the former Super Eagles coach

According to the source, the lack of support from the NFF and pressure from family are major reasons why the former Nigerian international resign

Finidi George's resignation followed the announcement by the NFF to hire a foreign technical adviser for the team

A close confidant of coach Finidi George has given insight into why the former Nigeria International resigned from his appointment as the Super Eagles head coach after barely two months on the job.

The confidant said a seeming lack of support from his employers, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), and mounting family pressure might have forced him out.

According to The Nation, news broke Saturday afternoon, June 15, that the former Ajax Amsterdam winger had reportedly sent his resignation via a terse message to NFF President Alhaji Ibrahim Gusau.

It is believed Finidi took the decision after the NFF announced it would bring in a foreign technical adviser.

The source explains why Finidi George resigned

Though the top echelon of the NFF could not be reached to confirm the integrity of Finidi's resignation, one of his close allies disclosed to journalists that his decision to walk away might be unconnected with the seeming lack of support from the NFF and pressure from close family members.

The confidant said:

“ It is true that Finidi has resigned, and we spoke about this all through yesterday because he felt betrayed by the attitude of the NFF after the two matches against South Africa and Benin,” the source who pleaded anonymity told NationSports.

“Finidi was not just happy that the NFF failed to jump at his defence during the meeting held with Minister for Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, on Wednesday even when they knew the poor attitude of some of the players.

“Aside from all the shenanigans by the NFF, his family, especially his mum, can no longer bear the whole noise around his son over the Super Eagles job as if he had ‘killed’ somebody."

Finidi George's contract with NFF

Legit.ng earlier reported that the details of the contract of Finidi George, the new Super Eagles coach, with the NFF have surfaced online.

A sports journalist, Adepoju Samuel, citing a reliable source, disclosed that the new head coach of the national men's team will earn no less than N15 million per month.

The source disclosed that the contract is based on performance and explained the bonuses available for the former Nigerian international.

