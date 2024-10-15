The Super Eagles of Nigeria opted to forfeit their qualification clash against Libya following their airport ordeal

The Nigerian team, who were redirected to the Al Abraq airport, were left unattended by their host nation

The Confederation of African Football has made a major decision regarding the qualification fixture between Libya and Nigeria

The unsettling events that greeted the Super Eagles of Nigeria upon their arrival at Libya's Al Abraq airport cast serious doubts over the likelihood of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match proceeding as planned.

These doubts were soon confirmed when the Nigerian contingent opted to forfeit the fixture, boarding a flight back to Nigeria.

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria pictured at the AL Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @kanisekere.

Source: Twitter

Speculation swirled about the consequences of this decision, especially with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issuing a statement regarding the unfolding events.

However, ahead of the scheduled clash, the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) had posted cryptic messages and photos, insisting they were ready for the match without offering any explanation for the airport chaos.

These posts subtly hinted at the possibility of a walkover against Nigeria. Amid growing concerns, CAF has now made a significant decision regarding the fixture between both nations.

CAF makes decision on Nigeria vs Libya clash

According to the fixture list published by CAF, the confederation has opted to postpone the match between Libya and Nigeria.

However, no new date has been communicated for the rescheduled fixture. While many who have been following the situation might find this decision reasonable, it has come as a surprise to the Libyan national team, who recently shared their readiness for the clash against Nigeria on social media.

What remains to be seen is CAF's verdict on what some may consider unsportsmanlike conduct from Libya.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abraq Airport.

Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face. The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions—a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng