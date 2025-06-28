Victor Boniface has been impressive for German club Bayer Leverkusen, but there are concerns over his future at the club

New head coach Erik ten Hag is desperate to rebuild the squad, and he has taken his stance on the Nigerian forward

Injuries have plagued Boniface’s time at Leverkusen, often allowing Patrik Schick to claim the starting striker role

There are doubts over the future of Nigerian international Victor Boniface following the arrival of new head coach Erik ten Hag.

The former Manchester United manager was appointed as the new manager of the Bundesliga side, and he is tasked to turn things around at the club.

Boniface, who signed with Leverkusen from Royale Union SG in 2023, has been impressive since his arrival at the club.

Victor Boniface of Bayer 04 Leverkusen looks on during the 1. Bundesliga match between St. Pauli and Bayer 04 Leverkusen at Millerntor, Hamburg, Germany on April 20, 2025. Photo by Ulrik Pedersen.

In his debut season, he recorded 21 goals and registered 10 assists in 37 matches across all competitions.

At the just concluded season, he contributed 11 goals and two assists in 27 appearances.

Despite his strong performances, injuries have plagued Boniface’s time at Leverkusen, often allowing Patrik Schick to claim the starting striker role.

However, he dropped down the pecking order under manager Xabi Alonso as he was often relegated to the bench.

There were concerns about a potential summer departure, especially as Leverkusen look to rebuild after losing several key players, per Soccernet.

The latest report from Bundesliga Insider suggests that Ten Hag has decided to keep the Nigerian international, planning to test him alongside Schick in a two-striker system during pre-season.

Boniface, who likes to drop deep and link play, contrasts with Schick, who thrives as a poacher in the box.

If Ten Hag’s tactical experiment succeeds, it could define Leverkusen’s attack next season.

Boniface to leave Bayer Leverkusen this summer?

Meanwhile, there have been rumours of a possible summer exit, but no concrete developments have emerged.

The 24-year-old seems to be enjoying his time at the German club, where he still has three years left on his contract.

A January move to Al Nassr fell through, and no recent links to other clubs have surfaced, suggesting he is likely to stay.

Had he completed the move to the Saudi Pro League, Boniface’s annual salary would have surged from €2 million to €15 million. However, he remains unbothered by the financial implications, as he shared with SportsBoom:

“Transfer rumors are normal in football. It’s always flattering when big clubs show interest, but my focus right now is 100% on Bayer Leverkusen."

The new head coach Erik ten Hag of Bayer Leverkusen poses for a photo in the BayArena on May 26, 2025 in Leverkusen, Germany. Photo by Jörg Schüler.

Boniface spotted a Marbella Football Centre

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface was spotted at the Marbella Football Centre, which has attracted elite athletes, including Real Madrid's latest signing Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It was gathered that it costs €200 for a day for an athlete to use the training facility.

The Nigerian international was plagued with injury in the second half of the season, and as a result of that, he lost his Czech forward Patrik Schick before the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid.

