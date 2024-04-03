Osayi Samuel: Turkish Authorities Take Action on Disciplining Eagles Star After 'Gidigbo' With Fans
- Nigerian professional footballer, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has reportedly escaped a heavy penalty after his famous altercation with Trabzonspor fans
- The ex-Queens Park Rangers (QPR) of England defender was involved in physical combat with opposition fans after Fenerbahce's win over Trabzonspor in the Turkish league in March 2024
- Although it was initially feared that Article 44 of the Turkish football discipline regulations could indict the Super Eagles player, he has now been reportedly cleared of any wrongdoing
Trabzon, Turkey - Super Eagles of Nigeria and Fenerbahce of Turkey defender, Bright Osayi-Samuel, has been absolved of any wrongdoing in the aftermath of his altercation with Trabzonspor fans in March.
As reported by Goal on Wednesday, April 3, Turkish sources confirmed the development.
Initially charged with misconduct by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) along with two of his teammates, Osayi-Samuel faced the possibility of disciplinary action.
However, according to reports from Turkish media platform, A Spor, the 26-year-old Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) silver medalist has now been cleared of any wrongdoing in the incident.
Osayi-Samuel: Trabzonspor hit with punishment
Meanwhile, while Osayi-Samuel has been exonerated, Trabzonspor have faced repercussions for the unruly behaviour of their fans.
Trabzonspor have been ordered to play six home matches behind closed doors after violent scenes marred a league game with rivals Fenerbahce in March, the TFF said Wednesday, April 3.
Two Fenerbahce players, Jayden Oosterwolde and goalkeeper Irfan Can Egribayat, were also fined and handed one-match bans by the TFF’s disciplinary board.
Osayi-Samuel risks lengthy ban
Legit.ng earlier reported that Osayi-Samuel could get a lengthy suspension for beating Trabzonspor fans.
Sports Brief quoted Leo Sports as saying Osayi-Samuel could be slammed with a suspension of up to 10 games for his part in the brawl.
There were fears that the Nigerian could face further penalties and be referred to the TFF disciplinary committee.
