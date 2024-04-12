The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former U17 World Cup winner, Manu Garba, as the head coach of the Golden Eaglets.

Garba's appointment was shared via X (formerly Twitter) by an accredited FIFA and CAF photo-journalist, Adepoju Tobi Samuel, on Friday, April 12.

During the 2013 edition of FIFA U17 World Cup in United Arab Emirates, Garba led the Golden Eaglets to win the trophy for ; it was Nigeria’s fourth triumph at that stage.

Among those who made Garba's dream team at the time were Kelechi Iheanacho, Taiwo Awoniyi, Isaac Success, Musa Mohammed, Chidiebere Nwakali and Dele Alampasu.

The same team which finished as runners-up at the African U17 Championship in Morocco after a penalty shootout defeat by Cote d’Ivoire, defeated Mexico 6-1 in their opening game, drew 3-3 with Sweden and hammered Iraq 5-0.

In the Round of 16, they ran Iran ragged 4-1, dispatched Uruguay 2-0 in the quarter-finals and trounced Sweden 3-0 in the semi-finals, before they dislodged Mexico by the same margin in the final to lift the trophy.

Garba will, with immediate effect, take charge of the team’s preparations for the WAFU B U17 Championship, taking place in Ghana.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Source: Legit.ng