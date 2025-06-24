Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi was one of the most successful Nigerians in the 1990s

He played for top clubs in Europe, including Club Brugge, Everton and Besiktas, before retiring

The Bull owned a private jet in the late 90s but was forced to sell it close to the end of his career

Super Eagles legend Daniel Amokachi owned a private jet in the 1990s, but was forced to sell it close to the end of his career, and the reason has emerged.

Amokachi was one of the most successful Nigerian footballers in Europe in the 1990s, moving to Europe from Ranchers Bees of Kaduna, joining Club Brugge in 1990.

He spent four years at the Belgian club before moving to the Premier League with Everton in 1994, and spent only two seasons at the Merseyside club.

According to Daily Monitor, he was the first player to score in the old format of the UEFA Champions League in 1992, helping Brugge beat CSKA Moscow 1-0.

The highlight of his time at Everton was winning the 1995 FA Cup. He scored twice in the semi-final after substituting himself in against Tottenham Hotspur, defying manager Joe Doyle.

He left England in 1996 and moved to Turkey with Besiktas, and after leaving the club in 2000, it spelt the end of his career despite attempting to play for other clubs.

He signed contracts or had trials at 1860 Munich, Tranmere Rovers, US Creteil, Colorado Rapids and in the UAE, but all failed due to his injuries, thus choosing to retire.

Why Amokachi sold his private jet

The Bull made a lot of money and became the first Nigerian footballer to own a private jet in the late 90s, but was forced to sell it as his career drew to a close in the early 2000s.

He explained in a revealing interview with Brila FM that the cost of maintaining it made him sell it, admitting he could have lost it if he had kept using it.

“All I need to do was have my name on the airline and at any point, I can call the aircraft to pick me to anywhere in the world,” he said.

“Just to fly over a country to get clearance is money, to take care of it is money, to leave it overnight is money.

“Believe me, everything about me is the grace of God because if it wasn’t His grace, I’ll stay without a dime. If I had left the plane, it would have been seized at the end of the day.”

“I gave it back to them (the company that sold it) when I realised I couldn’t continue in the year 2000/01, and through a clean negotiation, and everybody was happy,” he concluded.

